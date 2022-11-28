Economy

18:49 28.11.2022

G7 ambassadors meet with new NBU head, note successful work of NBU in managing macro-financial situation

1 min read
G7 ambassadors meet with new NBU head, note successful work of NBU in managing macro-financial situation

The ambassadors of the Big Seven (G7) countries in Ukraine held a meeting with head of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshny to note the successful and independent work of the NBU in managing the macro-financial situation caused by Russian military aggression.

“G7 Ambassadors met the new NBU Head Pyshnyy to acknowledge the NBUkraine's successful&independent work managing the macrofinancial situation caused by Russia's war of aggression. They touched upon further support to Ukraine & the role of corporate governance in state-owned banks,” the G7 said on its Twitter page.

Tags: #nbu #g7

MORE ABOUT

11:19 24.11.2022
Germany initiates meeting of G7 FMs to support Ukraine's power system

Germany initiates meeting of G7 FMs to support Ukraine's power system

19:35 04.11.2022
G7 rejects Russia's false claims about Ukraine's 'dirty bomb'

G7 rejects Russia's false claims about Ukraine's 'dirty bomb'

16:31 04.11.2022
G7 creates coordination mechanism to help Ukraine repair, defend vital energy and water infrastructure

G7 creates coordination mechanism to help Ukraine repair, defend vital energy and water infrastructure

15:26 31.10.2022
Members of NBU monetary policy committee unanimously support keeping key policy rate at 25%

Members of NBU monetary policy committee unanimously support keeping key policy rate at 25%

09:47 28.10.2022
NBU predicts decline in Ukraine's GDP by 35.6% in Q4 2022

NBU predicts decline in Ukraine's GDP by 35.6% in Q4 2022

15:30 20.10.2022
NBU sees no reason to enter market with its govt bonds portfolio now – Pyshny

NBU sees no reason to enter market with its govt bonds portfolio now – Pyshny

15:04 12.10.2022
Banking system has enough liquidity for govt bonds rollover, question about rates – NBU deputy governor

Banking system has enough liquidity for govt bonds rollover, question about rates – NBU deputy governor

14:05 12.10.2022
NBU expects over $11 bln in external financing in 2022, counts on fruitful negotiations with IMF

NBU expects over $11 bln in external financing in 2022, counts on fruitful negotiations with IMF

17:31 11.10.2022
Zelensky calls on G7 countries for symmetrical response to Russia's actions

Zelensky calls on G7 countries for symmetrical response to Russia's actions

10:33 11.10.2022
Zelensky counts on productive work of united team of govt and NBU

Zelensky counts on productive work of united team of govt and NBU

AD

HOT NEWS

Due to emergency outages, consumption of household consumers in Kyiv limited to 4-6 hours per day – DTEK

DTEK Energy to buy back eurobonds for up to $50 mln at price of up to 27% of face value

Zelensky at global food security summit announces launch of Grain from Ukraine program

Ukrenergo head predicts reduction in energy shortage in power system over weekend to 25%

Govt bans export of firewood – Shmyhal

LATEST

Due to emergency outages, consumption of household consumers in Kyiv limited to 4-6 hours per day – DTEK

DTEK Energy to buy back eurobonds for up to $50 mln at price of up to 27% of face value

Gazprom decides against lowering supplies to Moldova, backhaul nomination absent

Ukraine has not been importing gas from Russia for seven years

Zelensky at global food security summit announces launch of Grain from Ukraine program

Germany and Canada allocate EUR15 mln and CAD30 mln for Grain from Ukraine program

Canada allocates CAD 10 mln to buy generators for Ukraine

Azerbaijan will help Ukraine's energy sector - Energy Ministry

Ukrenergo head predicts reduction in energy shortage in power system over weekend to 25%

Khmelnytsky NPP connects power units Nos. 1 and 2 to Ukraine's energy system – regional administration

AD
AD
AD
AD