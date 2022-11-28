G7 ambassadors meet with new NBU head, note successful work of NBU in managing macro-financial situation

The ambassadors of the Big Seven (G7) countries in Ukraine held a meeting with head of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshny to note the successful and independent work of the NBU in managing the macro-financial situation caused by Russian military aggression.

“G7 Ambassadors met the new NBU Head Pyshnyy to acknowledge the NBUkraine's successful&independent work managing the macrofinancial situation caused by Russia's war of aggression. They touched upon further support to Ukraine & the role of corporate governance in state-owned banks,” the G7 said on its Twitter page.