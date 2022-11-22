Economy

14:32 22.11.2022

SBU comes with searches to VS Energy office – source

1 min read
SBU comes with searches to VS Energy office – source

On Tuesday, the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) came with a search to the company VS Energy, which owns a number of regional energy supply companies in Ukraine: Kirovograd-, Chernivtsi-, Zhytomyr-, Rivne- and Khersonoblenergo," an informed law enforcement source told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the investigation is verifying the information that the real beneficiaries of this group are Russian oligarchs Yevhen Hiner, Mykhailo Voyevodin and Oleksandr Babakov.

"The oligarchs are already under sanctions, so the SBU has every right to come there with searches," the source said.

Tags: #energy #sbu

MORE ABOUT

15:46 22.11.2022
Ukrenergo, other power companies have plan for prompt response to possible blackout – Ukrenergo head

Ukrenergo, other power companies have plan for prompt response to possible blackout – Ukrenergo head

14:30 22.11.2022
Almost all TPPs, large HPPs damaged by Russian missile strikes in Ukraine – Ukrenergo head

Almost all TPPs, large HPPs damaged by Russian missile strikes in Ukraine – Ukrenergo head

10:50 22.11.2022
People, businesses need to be very thrifty in consumption of electricity – Zelensky

People, businesses need to be very thrifty in consumption of electricity – Zelensky

10:49 22.11.2022
SBU conducts counterintelligence activities in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra to prevent its use as cell of 'Russian world'

SBU conducts counterintelligence activities in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra to prevent its use as cell of 'Russian world'

15:25 21.11.2022
All Ukrainian inpatient, emergency medical facilities provided with generators – Liashko

All Ukrainian inpatient, emergency medical facilities provided with generators – Liashko

09:23 21.11.2022
Power engineers managed to alleviate situation with energy supply in some regions – Zelensky

Power engineers managed to alleviate situation with energy supply in some regions – Zelensky

16:52 19.11.2022
State-owned energy trader ECU on Sat imports another 2 Mwh of electricity from Slovakia in trial mode

State-owned energy trader ECU on Sat imports another 2 Mwh of electricity from Slovakia in trial mode

11:15 19.11.2022
Difficult situation with energy supply persists, number of emergency shutdowns decreased – Zelensky

Difficult situation with energy supply persists, number of emergency shutdowns decreased – Zelensky

16:08 18.11.2022
Shmyhal: Russian attacks disable almost half of our energy system

Shmyhal: Russian attacks disable almost half of our energy system

12:58 18.11.2022
EU to send additional energy equipment, emergency aid to Ukraine

EU to send additional energy equipment, emergency aid to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Gazprom manipulates facts to justify decision to limit gas supplies to European countries – GTSOU

USA providing $4.5 bln in grants for direct budget support for Ukraine – Secretary of U.S. Treasury

Ukraine receives EUR 2.5 bln of EU MFA

European Commission to provide Ukraine with another EUR 2.5 bln – von der Leyen

Almost all TPPs, large HPPs damaged by Russian missile strikes in Ukraine – Ukrenergo head

LATEST

Ukraine receives $60 mln in IDA, Latvia loans from World Bank

Gazprom manipulates facts to justify decision to limit gas supplies to European countries – GTSOU

USA providing $4.5 bln in grants for direct budget support for Ukraine – Secretary of U.S. Treasury

President signs law on voluntary refusal of businesses from simplified taxation system – MP

Ukraine receives EUR 2.5 bln of EU MFA

Mykolaiv port not to be able to participate in ‘grain agreement’ until de–occupation of Kinburn Spit – Kim

European Commission to provide Ukraine with another EUR 2.5 bln – von der Leyen

Ukraine becomes eighth largest global producer of blueberries in terms of growing area in 2021 - EastFruit

IAEA experts find no immediate nuclear safety threat at Zaporizhia NPP after recent shelling

Canada issues bonds worth CAD 500 mln to support Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD