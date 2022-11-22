SBU comes with searches to VS Energy office – source

On Tuesday, the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) came with a search to the company VS Energy, which owns a number of regional energy supply companies in Ukraine: Kirovograd-, Chernivtsi-, Zhytomyr-, Rivne- and Khersonoblenergo," an informed law enforcement source told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the investigation is verifying the information that the real beneficiaries of this group are Russian oligarchs Yevhen Hiner, Mykhailo Voyevodin and Oleksandr Babakov.

"The oligarchs are already under sanctions, so the SBU has every right to come there with searches," the source said.