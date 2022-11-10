Economy

11:36 10.11.2022

Ex-CEO of WOG Koretsky heads Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta

1 min read
Ex-CEO of WOG Koretsky heads Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta

Serhiy Koretsky, ex-CEO of the WOG filling station network, headed PJSC Ukrnafta and PJSC Ukrtatnafta.

According to the unified public register of legal entities and sole proprietors, Koretsky replaced Pavlo Ovcharenko at Ukrtatnafta on November 9, and Oleh Hez at Ukrnafta on November 10.

Koretsky went from a junior analyst at the Continuum group of companies (since 1999) to the CEO of the Continuum management company (since 2007). From 2013 to the end of 2018, he developed the business of the WOG filling station network as a CEO, after which he started implementing his own projects.

As reported, by decision of November 6, the National Securities and Stock Market Commission settled the issue of depositary accounting of depository operations for the forced alienation of shares to the ownership of the state, the issuers of which are Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta, Motor Sich, AvtoKrAZ and Zaporizhtransformator (ZTR).

Tags: #koretsky
AD

HOT NEWS

European Commission officially proposes to provide Ukraine with up to EUR 18 bln of MFA+ in 2023

Zelensky: Exemption from VAT, import duty of energy equipment to simplify its supply to Ukraine

Ukraine working on expanding grain initiative – Zelensky

Most difficult situation with electricity supply is now in Kyiv city, Kyiv and Kharkiv regions – Shmyhal

Shmyhal: About 60% of all facilities in the country already connected to heat

LATEST

Ukraine, Ukrainian business to get new opportunities in ASEAN countries – FM

Cabinet allows Naftogaz to hire Lazard as financial adviser to restructure default eurobonds

European Commission officially proposes to provide Ukraine with up to EUR 18 bln of MFA+ in 2023

Metinvest pays almost UAH 18 bln in taxes over nine months of 2022

Finland to help transport Ukrainian grain to Africa, allocate EUR 7 mln – media

Hungary blocks EU plan for EUR 18 bn aid package to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Zelensky: Exemption from VAT, import duty of energy equipment to simplify its supply to Ukraine

Ukraine working on expanding grain initiative – Zelensky

Budget loses UAH 44 from each illegal pack of cigarettes – Philip Morris General Manager

Most difficult situation with electricity supply is now in Kyiv city, Kyiv and Kharkiv regions – Shmyhal

AD
AD
AD
AD