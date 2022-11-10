Ex-CEO of WOG Koretsky heads Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta

Serhiy Koretsky, ex-CEO of the WOG filling station network, headed PJSC Ukrnafta and PJSC Ukrtatnafta.

According to the unified public register of legal entities and sole proprietors, Koretsky replaced Pavlo Ovcharenko at Ukrtatnafta on November 9, and Oleh Hez at Ukrnafta on November 10.

Koretsky went from a junior analyst at the Continuum group of companies (since 1999) to the CEO of the Continuum management company (since 2007). From 2013 to the end of 2018, he developed the business of the WOG filling station network as a CEO, after which he started implementing his own projects.

As reported, by decision of November 6, the National Securities and Stock Market Commission settled the issue of depositary accounting of depository operations for the forced alienation of shares to the ownership of the state, the issuers of which are Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta, Motor Sich, AvtoKrAZ and Zaporizhtransformator (ZTR).