New IMF mission to start in a week – NBU governor

A new mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will be in a week, the governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Andriy Pyshnyy has said.

"A new stage will begin in a week – the second [IMF] mission, where we will continue our discussions," he said at a press briefing on Monday.

He recalled that over the past month, work has begun within the IMF mission, which took place in Vienna. The NBU and the IMF consolidated the position of the monetary and fiscal authorities, Pyshnyy said.