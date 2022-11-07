Economy

14:57 07.11.2022

New IMF mission to start in a week – NBU governor

1 min read
New IMF mission to start in a week – NBU governor

 A new mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will be in a week, the governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Andriy Pyshnyy has said.

"A new stage will begin in a week – the second [IMF] mission, where we will continue our discussions," he said at a press briefing on Monday.

He recalled that over the past month, work has begun within the IMF mission, which took place in Vienna. The NBU and the IMF consolidated the position of the monetary and fiscal authorities, Pyshnyy said.

Tags: #imf

MORE ABOUT

10:55 26.10.2022
IMF PMB for Ukraine to be important anchor for donors, bridge to new program in 2023 – IMF Alternate Executive Director Rashkovan

IMF PMB for Ukraine to be important anchor for donors, bridge to new program in 2023 – IMF Alternate Executive Director Rashkovan

15:46 25.10.2022
IMF sets task to guarantee necessary financial support for Ukraine in 2023 – Managing Director

IMF sets task to guarantee necessary financial support for Ukraine in 2023 – Managing Director

09:56 24.10.2022
Ukraine aims to move from program monitoring to full-fledged program with IMF ASAP – dialog between Zelensky and Georgieva

Ukraine aims to move from program monitoring to full-fledged program with IMF ASAP – dialog between Zelensky and Georgieva

16:52 21.10.2022
Ukraine, IMF in coming weeks to advance work on Program Monitoring with Board Involvement – IMF mission chief

Ukraine, IMF in coming weeks to advance work on Program Monitoring with Board Involvement – IMF mission chief

11:12 13.10.2022
Ukraine receives $1.3 bln in additional emergency IMF financing – PM

Ukraine receives $1.3 bln in additional emergency IMF financing – PM

09:47 13.10.2022
IMF preliminary estimates Ukraine's fiscal deficit at $3-4 bln per month, promises support – IMF director

IMF preliminary estimates Ukraine's fiscal deficit at $3-4 bln per month, promises support – IMF director

18:45 12.10.2022
Ukraine's need for additional funding in 2023 reaches $3.5 bln/month – Finance Minister

Ukraine's need for additional funding in 2023 reaches $3.5 bln/month – Finance Minister

17:10 11.10.2022
IMF continues to refrain from macroeconomic forecasts for Ukraine for 2023 and beyond

IMF continues to refrain from macroeconomic forecasts for Ukraine for 2023 and beyond

14:14 08.10.2022
IMF to start discussions on Program Monitoring with Ukraine soon on way to upper credit tranche arrangement – IMF Chair

IMF to start discussions on Program Monitoring with Ukraine soon on way to upper credit tranche arrangement – IMF Chair

13:13 08.10.2022
IMF approves $1.3 billion in emergency financing support to Ukraine

IMF approves $1.3 billion in emergency financing support to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Decision to nationalize Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta, ZTR, Motor Sich, AvtoKrAZ based on law and Supreme Commander-in-Chief's order

G7 creates coordination mechanism to help Ukraine repair, defend vital energy and water infrastructure

Ukraine for first time to have own pavilion at COP27, present war-related initiatives - Minister of Natural Resources

Cabinet appoints Chernyshov head of Naftogaz

DTEK Energy will buy back $32.5 mln worth of eurobonds at 24% of price or less

LATEST

Decision to nationalize Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta, ZTR, Motor Sich, AvtoKrAZ based on law and Supreme Commander-in-Chief's order

Ukrainian Retail Well-Being Index climbs to 28.3 in Sept 2022, shows 70% market recovery – UCSC

Energoatom must urgently analyze safety of ZNPP operation in case of dam failure at Kakhovka HPP – source

G7 creates coordination mechanism to help Ukraine repair, defend vital energy and water infrastructure

Ukraine for first time to have own pavilion at COP27, present war-related initiatives - Minister of Natural Resources

Czech company J.B.Plus completes testing of electric motor for Ukrainian oil pipelines

Cabinet appoints Chernyshov head of Naftogaz

DTEK Energy will buy back $32.5 mln worth of eurobonds at 24% of price or less

Second rotation of IAEA experts takes place at Zaporizhia NPP

Grain Corridor allows exporting 10 mln tonnes of products from Ukrainian ports - Guterres

AD
AD
AD
AD