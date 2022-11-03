Economy

McDonald's reopens more restaurants in Ukraine

McDonald's reopens more restaurants in Ukraine

McDonald's opened a new restaurant in Lviv and reopened two restaurants in Vinnytsia on Thursday, the company's press service said.

As the company said in a press release, the new restaurant in Lviv was opened in the largest residential area of the city – Sykhiv.

It was planned to open in March 2022 and was almost completely ready in February.

On November 1, in Lviv, two more establishments of the chain resumed their work. From now seven McDonald's restaurants open in Lviv.

In addition, on Thursday, November 3, McDonald's reopened its two restaurants in Vinnytsia.

On November 2, McDonald's reopened its restaurant in Ivano-Frankivsk, as well as two restaurants in Kyiv region: in Bila Tserkva and in Brovary.

The company said that all restaurants operate under updated security protocols. During an air raid alerts, establishments will be closed to allow workers and visitors to move to the nearest shelter. The restaurant will continue operations approximately one hour after the alarm is canceled – this time is needed to turn on and configure the equipment and prepare workers for work. If the air raid alert is lifted less than an hour before closing time, the restaurant will reopen the next day. Also, restaurants are also closed during a blackout and will reopen approximately an hour after the resumption of power supply.

As reported, on September 20, McDonald's began a phased opening of restaurants in Kyiv. AS of November 2, 39 restaurants in Kyiv city and the region reopened, and 46 restaurants opened in Ukraine.

The restaurants of the chain in Ukraine were closed on February 24, 2022 due to security reasons. The company supported a team of more than 10,000 people while continuing to pay salaries. In addition, more than 700 tonnes of products worth over UAH 70 million were donated for humanitarian needs.

Together with the Ronald McDonald House Foundation, McDonald's initiated and implemented humanitarian aid programs to support Ukrainians. Ukrainian families have already received more than 130,000 food kits, and medical institutions have received 200 vacuum therapy devices (VAC devices) for the treatment of extensive wounds, which are used to treat most patients with mine-explosive wounds.

The network is being developed by FDI McDonald's Ukraine Ltd.

According to the unified public register of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, MCD Europe Limited (100%, London, the UK) is a FDI participant.

#mcdonalds

