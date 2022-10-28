Economy

14:56 28.10.2022

McDonald's resumes work in Zhytomyr, operation of four restaurants in Kyiv region

2 min read
McDonald's resumes work in Zhytomyr, operation of four restaurants in Kyiv region

McDonald's is resuming work in Zhytomyr and the operation of four restaurants in the capital region, the company's press service reported.

In Zhytomyr on Friday, McDonald's resumed work at 77 Kyivska Street. Also, on October 27 and 28, establishments were opened in Kyiv at 1 Mazepy Street, 36b Bandery Avenue, at 1 Circular Road, as well as in the village of Hora at 6 Boryspilska Street in Kyiv region.

The company clarifies that all restaurants operate under updated security protocols. During an air raid, the establishments will be closed to allow workers and visitors to move to the nearest shelter. The restaurant will continue to work approximately one hour after the alarm is canceled - this time is required to turn on and configure the equipment and prepare workers for work. If the air raid alert is lifted less than an hour before closing time, the establishment will reopen the next day. Also, the restaurants will not work during a power outage and will continue to work approximately an hour after the restoration of power supply.

As reported, on September 20, McDonald's began the phased opening of restaurants in Ukraine. As of October 28, some 37 McDonald's restaurants operate in the capital and Kyiv region, and 43 in total in Ukraine.

The chain's restaurants in Ukraine were closed on February 24, 2022 due to security concerns because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The company supported a team of more than 10,000 people while continuing to pay salaries. In addition, more than 700 tonnes of products from warehouses and restaurants worth over UAH 70 million were donated for humanitarian needs.

Tags: #mcdonalds

