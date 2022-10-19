Economy

11:33 19.10.2022

One of DTEK's energy enterprises disconnected from power grid due to serious damage by Russian strikes

2 min read
A DTEK Energy's enterprise has been disconnected from the power system due to another terrorist strike by Russia, and restoration work continues, the company has said.

"On the night of October 19, Russian troops once again attacked the civilian and energy infrastructure of Ukraine. One of the energy enterprises of DTEK Energy was damaged. Fortunately, no casualties are reported," DTEK Energy posted on Facebook.

The company said that in the shelling, the equipment and infrastructure of the enterprise were badly damaged. Now it is completely disconnected from the power system.

"The shutdown of the enterprise led to a limitation of energy supply in the region, but work is currently underway to restore it," DTEK reported, describing the situation.

The company also said that it continues to do everything possible to maintain the reliable operation of the Ukrainian power system in the conditions of the aggressor's energy terror and synchronizes its actions with NPC Ukrenergo to efficiently solve the problem and provide consumers with electricity.

Earlier, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Vilkul said that in an enemy shelling in Kryvy Rih on the night of October 19, an energy infrastructure facility was destroyed. Many settlements of the region were left without electricity.

Tags: #dtek_energy

