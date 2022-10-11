Economy

10:33 11.10.2022

Zelensky counts on productive work of united team of govt and NBU

2 min read
Zelensky counts on productive work of united team of govt and NBU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky introduced the new head of the National Bank of Ukraine, Andriy Pyshny, to the staff of the central bank and said he was counting on the productive work of the united team of the government and the National Bank, on maintaining and strengthening the current level of relations with international financial institutions.

"I expect that the new head of the NBU, together with the government, will bring closer the signing of a new program with the International Monetary Fund," he said.

Pyshny also noted the importance of building a new quality of "relationships, communications, mutual understanding, dialogue with the government" and said that the National Bank would make every effort for this.

"Building a new dialogue between the National Bank and the government will only improve the quality and efficiency of all monetary measures applied by the National Bank to ensure price stability, as well as the stability of the banking system, and will contribute to the programs that will be implemented by the government," he said.

Zelensky also thanked the former head of the National Bank, Kyrylo Shevchenko, and the entire NBU team for the painstaking work to maintain macro-financial stability in the state from the first day of the full-scale Russian invasion.

The president noted that the new head of the NBU is an experienced person in the financial and banking sectors.

"It is very important that the NBU has an atmosphere of stability and confidence," the head of state stressed.

For his part, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted the importance of maintaining financial stability and recalled that Ukraine expects to receive additional $1.3 billion allocated by the IMF in the near future.

According to him, it is also important to revive the economy, activate lending to the real sector.

New NBU Governor Pyshny said that among his tasks are macro-financial stability in the country, the effectiveness of macroeconomic policy, constructive negotiations with international partners, maintaining the stability of the banking system.

Tags: #nbu #zelensky

