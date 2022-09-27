Economy

17:28 27.09.2022

BES recommends including in sanctions list 23 legal entities associated with Russia, Belarus with assets of over UAH 1 bln

3 min read
BES recommends including in sanctions list 23 legal entities associated with Russia, Belarus with assets of over UAH 1 bln

The Bureau of Economic Security (BES) of Ukraine has identified and agreed with the relevant state authorities 23 legal entities associated with Russia and Belarus (including through offshore companies), which it recommends to include in the sanctions list, the press service of the department reports.

"The predetermined value of the assets of the companies included in the BES list exceeds UAH 1 billion, including more than UAH 90 million in cash in bank accounts and 160 cars worth UAH 220 million," the BES said in a press release on Tuesday.

According to the report, the list includes companies importing automotive products, glass, pharmaceutical products, a wholesale supplier of fuel, a road construction company, and a manufacturer of household chemicals.

BES employees have already sent for consideration to the Interdepartmental Working Group on the Implementation of the State Sanctions Policy the relevant draft order of the Cabinet of Ministers on making proposals for the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) in relation to these 23 legal entities.

"BES analysts have examined the ownership structure and financial and economic activities of these companies and found that they are under the control of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus, and also come to the conclusion that their activities provide funding for the aggressor states through the payment of taxes to the budgets of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. This creates real and potential threats to national interests, national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the report notes.

After the list is agreed by the Interdepartmental Working Group, the list will be submitted to the government of Ukraine for submission to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) for the application of sanctions.

"The competent authorities of the European Union, the United States, Canada and other states will be informed about the entry into force of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council for their consideration of the issue of introducing similar restrictive measures [sanctions]," the press release says.

The legal entities included in the list are proposed to be deprived of the right to use and dispose of assets, they will also be blocked from withdrawing capital outside of Ukraine and the fulfillment of their economic and financial obligations to the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus will be stopped.

"This is only the first list of such companies. Now two more lists with 25 and 54 business entities that BES recommends including in the sanctions lists are being coordinated with the relevant authorities," the press service quotes BES director Vadym Melnyk.

Tags: #sanctions #bes

MORE ABOUT

15:05 12.09.2022
Govt re-imposes sanctions on Kurchenko, Lebedev, Yanukovych, Deripaska – PM

Govt re-imposes sanctions on Kurchenko, Lebedev, Yanukovych, Deripaska – PM

18:48 02.09.2022
Ukraine imposes sanctions on over 700 individuals, legal entities associated with Rosatom

Ukraine imposes sanctions on over 700 individuals, legal entities associated with Rosatom

15:15 23.08.2022
Canada, partners to extend sanctions against Russia – Trudeau

Canada, partners to extend sanctions against Russia – Trudeau

10:21 23.08.2022
Ukraine intends to expand sanction of freezing assets of Kurchenko, Lebedev, Tabachnyk and Deripaska

Ukraine intends to expand sanction of freezing assets of Kurchenko, Lebedev, Tabachnyk and Deripaska

13:22 22.08.2022
New Zealand preparing sanctions on 48 Russian officials

New Zealand preparing sanctions on 48 Russian officials

15:19 19.08.2022
Estonia to propose that European Commission approve 8th package of anti-Russian sanctions

Estonia to propose that European Commission approve 8th package of anti-Russian sanctions

18:15 10.08.2022
Yermak: Ban on issuing Schengen visas to Russians is priority goal of new package of EU sanctions

Yermak: Ban on issuing Schengen visas to Russians is priority goal of new package of EU sanctions

14:56 08.08.2022
Rada website publishes list of sanctions against Russia, which proposed to be introduced for ten years

Rada website publishes list of sanctions against Russia, which proposed to be introduced for ten years

13:43 06.08.2022
President proposes Verkhovna Rada to approve NSDC decision of Aug 5 on sanctions against Russia

President proposes Verkhovna Rada to approve NSDC decision of Aug 5 on sanctions against Russia

18:03 28.07.2022
Zelensky expects toughening of sanctions in next package

Zelensky expects toughening of sanctions in next package

AD

HOT NEWS

Launch of Baltic Pipe gas pipeline gives Ukraine extra opportunities – Energy Minister

MGU supervisory board delays liquidation of company to save positions, salaries – GTSOU head

EU Council approves extra aid to Ukraine worth EUR 5 bln

Ukraine's court of appeals rules to transfer 40.19% of Poltava GOK shares to former shareholders – Ferrexpo

State budget receives $1.5 bln grant from USA via World Bank Trust Fund

LATEST

Launch of Baltic Pipe gas pipeline gives Ukraine extra opportunities – Energy Minister

Nova Poshta starts preparations for high season of sales, seeking carriers with trucks

Zelensky welcomes creation of Horizon Capital Growth Fund for investments in Ukraine

Unity of EU countries to allow for adequately surviving winter despite Russian energy manipulations – Energy Minister

Alfa-Bank Ukraine proposes extra capitalization for $1 bln as 'perpetual subordinated loan' - supervisory board

NBU says latest fluctuations in cash forex market are temporary

Private sector should become one of the main drivers of Ukraine's recovery – Ukrainian PM

IFC, EBRD to invest $80 mln in Horizon Capital's new fund

Amazon cancels fee for Ukrainian entrepreneurs in EU, UK markets for one year

USA hands over pipes, equipment to Kyivteploenergo to restore heat supply to more than 20,000 residents of Kyiv

AD
AD
AD
AD