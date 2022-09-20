Economy

12:25 20.09.2022

EU Council approves extra aid to Ukraine worth EUR 5 bln

On Tuesday, the EU Council has officially decided to provide Ukraine with an urgent additional macro-financial assistance (MFA) in the amount of EUR 5 billion, the press service of the European Council reports.

"On September 9, EU ministers for finance had agreed a statement in support of these additional EUR 5 billion assistance for Ukraine at the informal Ecofin Council meeting in Prague. Today, this additional assistance was formally adopted, after the necessary formal steps were completed within just 11 days," the report notes.

It is noted that this financial assistance complements other EU support to Ukraine in the humanitarian, development, customs and defence fields.

