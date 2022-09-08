Epicenter K opens two new shopping centers at once in Kyiv and Lviv

On September 10 and September 11, the Epicenter K group of companies will open two new shopping centers in Kyiv and Lviv with a total area of 120,000 square meters, the press service of the group has said.

"The new shopping centers of the Epicenter network in Kyiv and Lviv will become the largest retail facilities in the country put into operation since the beginning of the war. Their opening will create more than 1,200 new jobs, and annual contributions to local and state budgets, according to preliminary estimates, will exceed UAH 145 million," acting Director of Epicenter retail trade network Dmytro Tanko is quoted in the report.

According to the press release, the facility in Lviv will be opened in a new format for the company as a shopping and entertainment center and will become the largest shopping center of the chain in western Ukraine. The area of the first phase of the facility will be 90,000 square meters. Two floors of the shopping center will be available immediately after the opening, and the third, the area of which is offered for rent, will be opened later.

The first floor of the Lviv shopping center will house both departments traditional for Epicenter and new stores (Workshop with tools, Automall with goods for motorists). In addition, the largest food market in the network with an area of about 4,000 square meters with a food court for 260 seats and a full cycle of its own production will open.

The second floor of the shopping center includes a recreation area, as well as Gallery Deco (6,000 square meters), Garden and Vegetable Garden (5,000 square meters), Furniture Center (3,700 square meters). The E.pic children's store (2,000 square meters) includes an active entertainment area.

The infrastructure of the shopping and entertainment center in Lviv also has a large atrium for a fair of seasonal goods, a parking space of the first stage for 1,000 cars and a pedestrian zone with a green recreation area.

According to Epicenter K, the shopping center in Kyiv will be the ninth object of the network in the city. Its total area is 30,000 square meters, the total capacity of above-ground and underground parking is 600 cars.

The assortment of the shopping center will be more than 170,000 unit, the group said. The Food Market (3,000 square meters) with a food court will also open, as well as the TSE TE appliances center, Carpet Salon, E.pic, Deco Gallery, Furniture Center and other departments. In addition, the shopping center has an Intersport store with a basketball game area.