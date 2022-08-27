Economy

14:52 27.08.2022

Cabinet allocates UAH 1.4 bln to buy strategic reserves to quickly respond to challenges in heat, water supply

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 1.409 billion for the purchase of strategic stock of material reserves to quickly respond to challenges and problems in heat and water supply, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"This heating season will, without exaggeration, be the most difficult in the history of independent Ukraine. The main risk is Russian terrorist attacks against critical infrastructure. Therefore, the government allocates UAH 1.409 billion to purchase a strategic stock of material reserves, which will allow us to quickly respond to challenges and problems in heat and water supply. We are talking about equipment with simple and quick deployment and maintenance," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

It is noted that in parallel with the purchases, the government continues to repair critical infrastructure and other preparations for the heating season.

The prime minister said that the state of readiness for the heating season is now 75%.

