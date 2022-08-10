Ukraine will receive extra funding of EUR 10 mln for energy efficiency measures - Stefanishyna

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna has signed an additional agreement with the European Union on financing the EU Energy Efficiency Support Program for Ukraine – EE4U, aimed at increasing funding for the Energy Efficiency Fund.

"This involves a three-year extension of the program until 2028 and an increase in co-financing from Germany by EUR 10 million. This agreement also aims to improve cooperation between donors, the Multi-Donor Trust Fund, the International Finance Corporation and the Energy Efficiency Fund," the press service said.

According to Stefanishyna, energy independence and energy sustainability through the introduction of energy efficient measures are an important element in the development and national sustainability of Ukraine.