Economy

17:54 08.08.2022

Germany supports EU's providing macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, forming new special program with IMF - Lindner

2 min read
Germany supports the provision of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine from the European Union and the creation of a new special program with the International Monetary Fund, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in a conversation with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"The Federal Republic of Germany supports the provision of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine from the European Union and the creation of a new special program with the International Monetary Fund," the government's press service said following an online conversation between Shmyhal and Lindner.

It is noted that Shmyhal said that last week Ukraine submitted an official proposal to the International Monetary Fund to create a new special IMF program.

"On Friday, a letter was sent to the head of the fund. We expect to receive appropriate assistance from the IMF as early as November-December this year," the head of the Ukrainian government said.

The parties also discussed issues of restoring infrastructure and networks in Ukraine, as well as gas purchases for the autumn-winter period.

In turn, Lindner assured that Germany would help Ukraine receive the next EUR8 billion of macro-financial assistance from the EU as soon as possible and take the lead in this process.

In addition, Germany, according to him, supports the procedures initiated by the Ukrainian government to defer debt payments and efforts towards creating a special program with the IMF.

Tags: #ukraine #imf #germany

