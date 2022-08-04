Govt of Ukraine does not plan to raise retirement age – minister Zholnovych

Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine Oksana Zholnovych has said that the government of Ukraine has no plans to raise the retirement age.

"We will not increase it. All increases have already been spelled out until 2028, they are already happening, but not by age, but by length of service. Depending on how long a person has insurance experience, he can retire," Zholnovych said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, answering the question of whether raising the retirement age is relevant today.

Commenting on her initiative to provide citizens with the possibility of additional voluntary social contributions, the minister expressed confidence that people would join it.

"Many of those who temporarily moved abroad are on unpaid leave today, so single social security contributions are not accrued for them, their insurance record is on pause. Therefore, they can pay such a contribution from their income abroad, especially if they work there, to extend your their period and retire on time, upon return. There are also families where not all family members work, and they have a problem with retirement. So why can't a husband and wife agree among themselves that the person who works pays single social security contribution for another person, so that the spouses have their own pension without any requirements when they reach retirement age. Why children who are wealthy and understand that for various reasons their parents of pre-retirement age have lost their jobs and are not able to get a new one will not be able to pay additional minimum contributions and when they reach retirement age, they will receive a full insurance record?" she added.

The minister said that the bill on this innovation has already been prepared and will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration.

As reported, the Ministry of Social Policy initiates an opportunity for citizens to make additional social contributions to increase future pensions.