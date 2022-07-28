Brussels includes Ukraine, Moldova and excludes Russia, Belarus from TEN-T

The European Commission proposes to extend four European transport corridors to the territory of Ukraine and Moldova, including the ports of Mariupol and Odesa, and exclude Russia and Belarus from the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T).

The corresponding announcement on Thursday in Brussels was made by representative of the European Commission Adalbert Jahnz.

He said that the European Commission was making a proposal to revise the rules on the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) to reflect the geopolitical landscape changes caused by Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. The amendments extend four European transport corridors to Ukraine and Moldova, including the ports of Mariupol and Odesa. These corridors will be key priorities in terms of restoring Ukraine's infrastructure. The proposals also exclude Russia and Belarus from the Trans-European transport map. In the current context, cooperation with Russia and Belarus is not only inappropriate, but also not in the interests of the European Union, he said.

According to Jahnz, these proposals also aim to continue the use of European standards for new and existing railway tracks because of the differences, which are a factor in the vulnerability of the networks.

The proposals will now be part of the already ongoing negotiations with the European Parliament and the European Council, launched earlier this year, the European Commission spokesman added.