Economy

14:21 28.07.2022

Brussels includes Ukraine, Moldova and excludes Russia, Belarus from TEN-T

2 min read
Brussels includes Ukraine, Moldova and excludes Russia, Belarus from TEN-T

The European Commission proposes to extend four European transport corridors to the territory of Ukraine and Moldova, including the ports of Mariupol and Odesa, and exclude Russia and Belarus from the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T).

The corresponding announcement on Thursday in Brussels was made by representative of the European Commission Adalbert Jahnz.

He said that the European Commission was making a proposal to revise the rules on the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) to reflect the geopolitical landscape changes caused by Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. The amendments extend four European transport corridors to Ukraine and Moldova, including the ports of Mariupol and Odesa. These corridors will be key priorities in terms of restoring Ukraine's infrastructure. The proposals also exclude Russia and Belarus from the Trans-European transport map. In the current context, cooperation with Russia and Belarus is not only inappropriate, but also not in the interests of the European Union, he said.

According to Jahnz, these proposals also aim to continue the use of European standards for new and existing railway tracks because of the differences, which are a factor in the vulnerability of the networks.

The proposals will now be part of the already ongoing negotiations with the European Parliament and the European Council, launched earlier this year, the European Commission spokesman added.

Tags: #eu #transport

MORE ABOUT

17:48 26.07.2022
EU report on Ukraine's implementation of Association Agreement: Despite challenges, Ukraine taken important steps in implementing its reform agenda

EU report on Ukraine's implementation of Association Agreement: Despite challenges, Ukraine taken important steps in implementing its reform agenda

16:28 22.07.2022
EU Council approves proposal to allocate new EUR 500 mln tranche for military aid to Ukraine

EU Council approves proposal to allocate new EUR 500 mln tranche for military aid to Ukraine

13:05 22.07.2022
Ukraine plans to create 'dream team' for monitoring compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU requirements – Stefanchuk

Ukraine plans to create 'dream team' for monitoring compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU requirements – Stefanchuk

18:17 21.07.2022
After end of war, Ukraine should become EU member – Polish ex-Foreign Minister

After end of war, Ukraine should become EU member – Polish ex-Foreign Minister

17:31 20.07.2022
EU ambassadors approve seventh package of Russia-related sanctions

EU ambassadors approve seventh package of Russia-related sanctions

18:26 18.07.2022
EU, Israeli ambassadors visit Vinnytsia, local governor asks for help with restoration of House of Officers

EU, Israeli ambassadors visit Vinnytsia, local governor asks for help with restoration of House of Officers

11:24 18.07.2022
EU foreign ministers to discuss military aid to Ukraine, further Russia-related sanctions

EU foreign ministers to discuss military aid to Ukraine, further Russia-related sanctions

16:52 15.07.2022
Borrell announces opening of European Diplomatic Academy in Brussels for young diplomats from EU, Ukraine

Borrell announces opening of European Diplomatic Academy in Brussels for young diplomats from EU, Ukraine

19:00 13.07.2022
Ukraine does not need historical innovations in delivering EU recommendations, they can be implemented during war – EU Ambassador

Ukraine does not need historical innovations in delivering EU recommendations, they can be implemented during war – EU Ambassador

12:58 01.07.2022
Ukraine's president, premier, parliament speaker sign joint statement on achieving full EU membership

Ukraine's president, premier, parliament speaker sign joint statement on achieving full EU membership

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrenergo asks to defer $825 mln eurobonds maturity date from Nov 2026 to Nov 2028

Assets of 19 Ukrainian companies controlled by Russia, its residents transferred to ARMA – prosecutor's office

NBU decides to sell foreign currency for cash segment

USA contributes $500 mln in donor funds to EBRD response to war in Ukraine

Naftogaz to immediately offer eurobond holders new deferral agreement – Naftogaz

LATEST

Ukrenergo asks to defer $825 mln eurobonds maturity date from Nov 2026 to Nov 2028

Assets of 19 Ukrainian companies controlled by Russia, its residents transferred to ARMA – prosecutor's office

NBU decides to sell foreign currency for cash segment

USA contributes $500 mln in donor funds to EBRD response to war in Ukraine

Lawyers, insurance specialists suffered most from crisis in labor market – grc.ua

Naftogaz to immediately offer eurobond holders new deferral agreement – Naftogaz

NOVUS.online service being tested

Govt allocates UAH 126.3 mln to pay for utility services consumed in buildings where IDPs lived under martial law

Ukraine's govt appeals to USA for 'gas lend-lease'

This winter to be last for Russia when it can blackmail EU with its gas – Haluschenko

AD
AD
AD
AD