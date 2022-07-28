Economy

13:47 28.07.2022

Ukrenergo asks to defer $825 mln eurobonds maturity date from Nov 2026 to Nov 2028

2 min read
Ukrenergo asks to defer $825 mln eurobonds maturity date from Nov 2026 to Nov 2028

NPC Ukrenergo has announced a proposal to investors to change the terms of the issuance of Green and Sustainability-linked bonds worth $825 million with a yield of 6.875% and maturing in November 2026, the company has said.

According to a company's report on its website on Thursday, in particular, it is proposed to postpone the maturity date of eurobonds by 24 months – to November 2028.

Coupon payments on eurobonds, which are paid within 24 months, starting from the next interest payment date, are also proposed to be postponed to 2028, NPC Ukrenergo said.

At the same time, the deferral is proposed on the terms of continuing the accrual of interest at a coupon rate of 6.875% and with the possibility of capitalization of deferred amounts at the end of this period.

According to Board Chairman of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytsky, who is quoted in the report, the decision of investors is expected by August 9.

"We propose to defer the payment of the bond coupon for two years – from 2026 to 2028, and also to postpone the maturity date of the bonds to November 2028. After the change in the terms of the issue, the bonds will still be covered by the state guarantee, about which there is already an official decision Cabinet of Ministers," Kudrytsky wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

He said that this step will significantly help Ukrenergo to provide support for the energy sector of Ukraine in the face of a full-scale war waged by Russia against it.

"In close coordination with the government of Ukraine, we are working to collect funds for preparations for the heating season… And together with the government and other energy companies, we will join forces so that the next, most difficult winter in the history of Ukraine, everyone has light in our homes," he said.

At the same time, he expressed hope that the company's reputation and impeccable fulfillment of financial obligations in the past will allow it to obtain the consent of investors.

According to Ukrenergo's announcement on the London Stock Exchange, the request for investor consent expires at 17:00 New York time on August 9, 2022, the announcement is scheduled for August 10 or immediately after the request expires.

Tags: #eurobonds #ukrenergo

MORE ABOUT

09:43 27.07.2022
Naftogaz to immediately offer eurobond holders new deferral agreement – Naftogaz

Naftogaz to immediately offer eurobond holders new deferral agreement – Naftogaz

16:30 25.07.2022
Naftogaz warns of risks for company and state in case of its 'hard default'

Naftogaz warns of risks for company and state in case of its 'hard default'

15:04 25.07.2022
Naftogaz to prepare new offer to eurobond holders due to refusal to defer payments, govt' ban on payments

Naftogaz to prepare new offer to eurobond holders due to refusal to defer payments, govt' ban on payments

13:45 21.07.2022
Results of Ukraine's proposal to defer payments on eurobonds, VRI to be announced on Aug 10

Results of Ukraine's proposal to defer payments on eurobonds, VRI to be announced on Aug 10

11:33 21.07.2022
Postponement of payments on eurobonds to save $2.5 bln in next two years – Finance Minister

Postponement of payments on eurobonds to save $2.5 bln in next two years – Finance Minister

18:48 20.07.2022
Ukraine receives clear signs of support for proposal to defer payments on eurobonds from key owners group – Finance Ministry

Ukraine receives clear signs of support for proposal to defer payments on eurobonds from key owners group – Finance Ministry

16:38 20.07.2022
Group of creditors ready to suspend service of govt debt by Ukraine from Aug 1, 2022 until end of 2023 with extending for another year

Group of creditors ready to suspend service of govt debt by Ukraine from Aug 1, 2022 until end of 2023 with extending for another year

15:25 28.06.2022
Ukraine starts exporting electricity to European synchronous zone – Ukrenergo head

Ukraine starts exporting electricity to European synchronous zone – Ukrenergo head

16:01 06.05.2022
Ukrhydroenergo plans to start exporting electricity to Poland, buys 1 MW section on May 7

Ukrhydroenergo plans to start exporting electricity to Poland, buys 1 MW section on May 7

20:52 12.04.2022
Energy Ministry wants to create two industry cyber centers based on Naftogaz, Ukrenergo

Energy Ministry wants to create two industry cyber centers based on Naftogaz, Ukrenergo

AD

HOT NEWS

Assets of 19 Ukrainian companies controlled by Russia, its residents transferred to ARMA – prosecutor's office

NBU decides to sell foreign currency for cash segment

USA contributes $500 mln in donor funds to EBRD response to war in Ukraine

Naftogaz to immediately offer eurobond holders new deferral agreement – Naftogaz

Ukraine's govt appeals to USA for 'gas lend-lease'

LATEST

Brussels includes Ukraine, Moldova and excludes Russia, Belarus from TEN-T

Assets of 19 Ukrainian companies controlled by Russia, its residents transferred to ARMA – prosecutor's office

NBU decides to sell foreign currency for cash segment

USA contributes $500 mln in donor funds to EBRD response to war in Ukraine

Lawyers, insurance specialists suffered most from crisis in labor market – grc.ua

NOVUS.online service being tested

Govt allocates UAH 126.3 mln to pay for utility services consumed in buildings where IDPs lived under martial law

Ukraine's govt appeals to USA for 'gas lend-lease'

This winter to be last for Russia when it can blackmail EU with its gas – Haluschenko

Novus Ukraine postpones opening of distribution center being built for EBRD loan

AD
AD
AD
AD