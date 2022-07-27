Economy

14:54 27.07.2022

Lawyers, insurance specialists suffered most from crisis in labor market – grc.ua

Lawyers and insurance specialists have suffered the most from the crisis in the labor market, analysts of the grc.ua recruitment portal have reported in their review of the Ukrainian labor market in July.

Since the beginning of the war, there have been almost no vacancies for these specialists. In the middle of summer, job offers in the areas of law and insurance have increased, but the salaries offered by employers are significantly lower than before the war. Lawyers are offered an average of UAH 15,500 in July, insurance specialists can count on an average of UAH 13,500 per month.

Among those who are offered lower salaries in July are also bank employees (the average salary is UAH 17,500, which is 6.9% less than in June), security guards (the average salary is UAH 9,700, a decrease by 11%), HR managers (average salary UAH 22,800, decrease by 20%), working personnel (average salary UAH 12,800, decrease by 6.5%). Lower salaries than at the beginning of summer in manufacturing and agriculture (average salary UAH 17,100, decrease by 10.9%), in the field of installation and service (average salary UAH 15,500, decrease by 8% ), in construction and real estate (the average salary is UAH 22,800, a decrease of 12%).

According to the recruitment agency, the list of professions with high salaries remains unchanged. The highest salaries are received in the field of information technology (on average, UAH 76,000 per month).

The salaries that are offered to candidates for positions in top management have slightly increased. The average salary offered in July to managers is UAH 52,600.

The top five professional areas with high salaries also include consulting with an average salary of UAH 32,300, marketing, advertising and PR (average salary UAH 26,600), as well as accountants and specialists in management accounting and finance (average salary UAH 25,600).

