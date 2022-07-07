Economy

18:41 07.07.2022

Govt decides to freeze any increase in tariffs within govt's responsibility - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to freeze any increase in tariffs that are within the responsibility of the government, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"Today we have a number of important decisions. One of them is to freeze any increase in tariffs that are within the responsibility of the government. This, in particular, applies to electricity tariffs. No increase for people is currently planned or expected," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Thursday.

At the same time, according to the prime minister, for the stable functioning of the electricity market and uninterrupted supply, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a resolution imposing special duties on the participants in the electricity market, which are currently exporting to the European Union.

"Record electricity prices in European countries allow Ukrainian generating companies to earn significant funds, which we propose to partially direct to ensure that tariffs for Ukrainians remain stable," he said.

