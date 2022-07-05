Ukraine opens import-export of electricity to Slovakia from July 7

From July 7, Ukraine will start export-import of 50 MW of electricity in the direction of Slovakia, according to information on the website of Ukrenergo.

According to the terms of the daily auctions announced today for July 7 (announced two days before the start of delivery), the capacity of electricity exports to Romania, as well as imports from it, has been reduced from this date from 100 MW to 50 MW.

As reported, on June 27 the European network of system operators for transmission of electricity ENTSO-E agreed to start commercial exports of the first 100 MW to Europe. Romania became the first direction for deliveries. It was planned that based on the results of the Romanian auctions, the issue of opening routes to Slovakia and Hungary would be considered, but in general at a capacity of 100 MW.

Over time, it is planned to increase it.

Import-export of electricity to Romania for 100 MW started on June 30. During the week of auctions, proceeds from the sale by Ukrenergo of access to the section reached UAH 106 million.

The number of auction winners ranges from five to nine bidders.