Economy

13:41 30.06.2022

Ukraine starts exporting electricity to Romania

1 min read
Ukraine starts exporting electricity to Romania

From June 30, Ukraine began exporting electricity to Romania at a capacity of 100 MW, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced.

"Today, from 1 a.m., such exports went in the direction of Romania. The initial volume is 100 MW," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

He noted that in the first day alone, the state-owned company Ukrenergo earned UAH 10 million by selling access to the interstate cross-section for export, and potentially Ukraine could earn more than UAH 70 billion a year from this.

"The export potential of Ukrainian electricity to Europe is up to 2.5 GW. Under this scenario, the state will be able to receive more than UAH 70 billion a year," Shmyhal said.

The prime minister stressed that the energy visa-free regime with the EU, which began in March this year, gives its very visible and practical result, and the energy sector will become one of the drivers for the recovery of the Ukrainian economy, as it has already become a driver for integration into the EU.

According to the data on the ENTSO-E website, physical exports from Ukraine to Romania are made on June 30 with a flat schedule of 100 MWh.

Tags: #electricity #romania

