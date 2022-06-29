Tariffs for passenger rail traffic won't increase - Ukrzaliznytsia head

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia does not plan to raise tariffs for passenger transportation, the head of the board of the company, Oleksandr Kamyshin, said during a briefing on Wednesday.

"Passenger transportation tariffs will not change. This is the principled position of the authorities, and we support this position. We believe that our passengers today already travel in war conditions, and it is quite difficult for them. Many people are forced to use the railway, because air transportation is closed, road and bus transportation is complicated. And I think that this is the right position of the authorities - not to raise tariffs for passenger transportation," he said.

At the same time, Kamyshin added that the company raised tariffs more than usual for cargo transportation and, in particular, in order to prevent an increase in passenger tariffs.

"Moreover, our freight rates after growth remain significantly lower than in neighboring European countries. Even in the nearest ones, such as Romania, Moldova and Poland," the head of the board noted.

As reported, on June 28, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine agreed with the increase in tariffs for the transportation of goods by 70% from July 1 proposed by Ukrzaliznytsia.