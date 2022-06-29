Economy

17:40 29.06.2022

Tariffs for passenger rail traffic won't increase - Ukrzaliznytsia head

1 min read
Tariffs for passenger rail traffic won't increase - Ukrzaliznytsia head

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia does not plan to raise tariffs for passenger transportation, the head of the board of the company, Oleksandr Kamyshin, said during a briefing on Wednesday.

"Passenger transportation tariffs will not change. This is the principled position of the authorities, and we support this position. We believe that our passengers today already travel in war conditions, and it is quite difficult for them. Many people are forced to use the railway, because air transportation is closed, road and bus transportation is complicated. And I think that this is the right position of the authorities - not to raise tariffs for passenger transportation," he said.

At the same time, Kamyshin added that the company raised tariffs more than usual for cargo transportation and, in particular, in order to prevent an increase in passenger tariffs.

"Moreover, our freight rates after growth remain significantly lower than in neighboring European countries. Even in the nearest ones, such as Romania, Moldova and Poland," the head of the board noted.

As reported, on June 28, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine agreed with the increase in tariffs for the transportation of goods by 70% from July 1 proposed by Ukrzaliznytsia.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia

MORE ABOUT

14:55 28.06.2022
Freight rail tariffs in Ukraine will grow by 70% from July

Freight rail tariffs in Ukraine will grow by 70% from July

17:12 06.06.2022
Ukrzaliznytsia to post loss over year due to freight traffic cut, numerous evacuation runs - supervisory board member

Ukrzaliznytsia to post loss over year due to freight traffic cut, numerous evacuation runs - supervisory board member

15:41 02.06.2022
Ukrzaliznytsia notes increase in passenger traffic from EU countries to Ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia notes increase in passenger traffic from EU countries to Ukraine

11:52 18.05.2022
EU transport system not technically ready to transport large volumes of goods from Ukraine – Ukrzaliznytsia

EU transport system not technically ready to transport large volumes of goods from Ukraine – Ukrzaliznytsia

17:38 13.04.2022
Ukrzaliznytsia receives 15 Starlink devices

Ukrzaliznytsia receives 15 Starlink devices

19:04 07.04.2022
Three evacuation trains blocked due to shelling in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk

Three evacuation trains blocked due to shelling in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk

17:43 30.03.2022
Ukrzaliznytsia asks investors and partners for financial support

Ukrzaliznytsia asks investors and partners for financial support

15:23 27.03.2022
Ukrzaliznytsia calls for speeding up decision to stop transit route between China and Poland via Russia and Belarus

Ukrzaliznytsia calls for speeding up decision to stop transit route between China and Poland via Russia and Belarus

10:27 26.03.2022
Over fifty railway workers die since beginning of war - Ukrzaliznytsia

Over fifty railway workers die since beginning of war - Ukrzaliznytsia

10:56 25.03.2022
Russian troops fire at another depot in eastern Ukraine, no casualties - Ukrzaliznytsia head

Russian troops fire at another depot in eastern Ukraine, no casualties - Ukrzaliznytsia head

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine starts exporting electricity to European synchronous zone – Ukrenergo head

Freight rail tariffs in Ukraine will grow by 70% from July

DTEK calls info of Russian Defense Ministry on deployment of armed persons at Kryvy Rih TPP absolute fake

Ukraine receives $500 mln additional loan from Japan – Finance Ministry

IAEA sent inspectors to conduct essential verification activities at Pivdennoukrainska NPP

LATEST

European partners to be found to implement 300 MW wind power project – UFuture founder Khmelnytsky

UFuture plans to invest $20 mln in creation of industrial parks in Lviv, Vinnytsia and Bucha – Vasyl Khmelnytsky

Georgia bans wheat, barley exports for a year

Metinvest counts on state support in launching economy, reducing taxes, encouraging investment – CEO

Ukraine starts exporting electricity to European synchronous zone – Ukrenergo head

DTEK calls info of Russian Defense Ministry on deployment of armed persons at Kryvy Rih TPP absolute fake

Ukraine receives $500 mln additional loan from Japan – Finance Ministry

G7 to impose embargo on Russian gold imports – Biden

Germany to grant Ukraine EUR 1 bln – agreement

IAEA sent inspectors to conduct essential verification activities at Pivdennoukrainska NPP

AD
AD
AD
AD