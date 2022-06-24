EU to allocate EUR 9 bln in aid to Ukraine – Morawiecki

The EU will allocate EUR 9 billion in aid to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said.

"This historical moment and the language of today's conclusions have been rejected for a long time. We have changed this with many countries. Ukraine is at war and has nothing to pay for many public services, so we have approved the allocation of EUR 9 billion in aid," Morawiecki said on the page of the Office of the Polish Prime Minister on Twitter on Friday.