Economy

15:56 24.06.2022

Berlin urges to think about permanent alternative routes for export of Ukrainian grain

1 min read
Berlin urges to think about permanent alternative routes for export of Ukrainian grain

German Minister of Food and Agriculture Cem Özdemir has called for thinking about creating not temporary, but permanent alternative routes for the export of grain from Ukrainian territory, the EFE agency reported on Friday.

"The Black Sea in the long term cannot be considered as a safe route for Ukraine, even after the end of hostilities," the minister said at a press conference. For this reason, according to the minister, "it is necessary to look for one or more permanent alternative routes."

EFE reported that Özdemir is skeptical about the chances of success in negotiations with the Russian Federation on the export of grain from Ukrainian ports.

Tags: #grain #germany

MORE ABOUT

17:20 24.06.2022
G7 foreign ministers urge Russia to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea ports for food exports – statement

G7 foreign ministers urge Russia to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea ports for food exports – statement

17:33 22.06.2022
No concrete agreements on holding talks with participation of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, UN on grain export – MFA

No concrete agreements on holding talks with participation of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, UN on grain export – MFA

20:42 16.06.2022
Europe must unite efforts to solve problem of Ukrainian grain transportation – Draghi

Europe must unite efforts to solve problem of Ukrainian grain transportation – Draghi

18:51 16.06.2022
Germany to continue supplying Ukraine with weapon in future – Scholz

Germany to continue supplying Ukraine with weapon in future – Scholz

18:32 16.06.2022
EU countries call on Russia to unblock Ukrainian grain export – Macron

EU countries call on Russia to unblock Ukrainian grain export – Macron

15:18 16.06.2022
European Commission launches platform for cooperation of grain exporters from Ukraine – Agrarian Ministry

European Commission launches platform for cooperation of grain exporters from Ukraine – Agrarian Ministry

15:59 15.06.2022
Ukraine prepares to store grain in mobile elevators amid continued blockade of seaports - Deputy Agrarian Minister

Ukraine prepares to store grain in mobile elevators amid continued blockade of seaports - Deputy Agrarian Minister

18:26 13.06.2022
Melnyk expects German Chancellor Scholz to fulfill promises on arms supplies to Ukraine, its accession to EU – media

Melnyk expects German Chancellor Scholz to fulfill promises on arms supplies to Ukraine, its accession to EU – media

10:16 13.06.2022
Turkey awaiting response from Russia on organizing meeting to discuss export of grain from Ukraine – Turkish FM

Turkey awaiting response from Russia on organizing meeting to discuss export of grain from Ukraine – Turkish FM

09:38 13.06.2022
Ukraine to receive seven self-propelled howitzers from Germany in late June – Ambassador Melnyk

Ukraine to receive seven self-propelled howitzers from Germany in late June – Ambassador Melnyk

AD

HOT NEWS

IAEA sent inspectors to conduct essential verification activities at Pivdennoukrainska NPP

EU to allocate EUR 9 bln in aid to Ukraine – Morawiecki

NBU estimates Ukraine's losses from destroyed housing, business, infrastructure due to Russian aggression at 50% of 2021 GDP

Total amount of declared, provided financial assistance to Ukraine since start of war reaches $30 bln – NBU

Govt provides UAH 16 bln from reserve fund of state budget to Ministry of Economy for grants for business

LATEST

IAEA sent inspectors to conduct essential verification activities at Pivdennoukrainska NPP

EU to allocate EUR 9 bln in aid to Ukraine – Morawiecki

Govt launches three grant programs to support businesses in processing, IT – PM

No possibility to pay for RES generation in full this year - adviser to PM

Ukraine's obtaining EU candidate status brings NBU closer to European community of central banks - NBU governor

Hetmantsev denies possibility of introducing extra 10% import duty

Mechanism to compensate business loans for war-destroyed assets may work, but later – Hetmantsev

SBU stopped illegal mining of andesite by the company of Russian sub-sanctioned oligarch Deripaska

NBU estimates Ukraine's losses from destroyed housing, business, infrastructure due to Russian aggression at 50% of 2021 GDP

Total amount of declared, provided financial assistance to Ukraine since start of war reaches $30 bln – NBU

AD
AD
AD
AD