Berlin urges to think about permanent alternative routes for export of Ukrainian grain

German Minister of Food and Agriculture Cem Özdemir has called for thinking about creating not temporary, but permanent alternative routes for the export of grain from Ukrainian territory, the EFE agency reported on Friday.

"The Black Sea in the long term cannot be considered as a safe route for Ukraine, even after the end of hostilities," the minister said at a press conference. For this reason, according to the minister, "it is necessary to look for one or more permanent alternative routes."

EFE reported that Özdemir is skeptical about the chances of success in negotiations with the Russian Federation on the export of grain from Ukrainian ports.