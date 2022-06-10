Economy

18:27 10.06.2022

Cabinet launches new economic strategy during war – Shmyhal

1 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers is launching a new economic strategy that will operate in the conditions of war, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"The government, on behalf of the President of Ukraine, is launching a new economic strategy that will operate in a war, help our economy survive and become the foundation for post-war recovery," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

According to him, these are eight programs in total aimed at creating jobs through business support, government orders, construction, lending and employment of the unemployed.

"This is also non-refundable grant assistance to small and medium-sized enterprises, support for Ukrainian manufacturers, construction of new infrastructure," the prime minister said.

Tags: #economic_strategy

