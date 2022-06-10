Economy

17:04 10.06.2022

Medical Procurement of Ukraine to resume creation of full-cycle procurement agency

1 min read
Medical Procurement of Ukraine to resume creation of full-cycle procurement agency

SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine will resume the creation of a full-cycle procurement agency, Acting Director General of SOE Olena Zhuzha has said.

"The war confirmed our vision of the need to implement the concept of a full-cycle procurement agency. The process of joining warehouse and logistics capacities to us has been resumed as part of the reorganization of another state-owned enterprise under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine," she said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Zhuzha said that with the beginning of the war, deliveries and distribution were stopped for the time being.

"Most of the logistics companies refused to transport goods to the places of active hostilities. They do not have an opportunity to reach the occupied territories. But we started to find a solution, and now we have active routes through those territories that are under control of the Ukrainian authorities and where there are no hostilities," she said.

Tags: #medical #agency

MORE ABOUT

09:57 06.05.2022
Zelensky: Russia has brought to Ukraine such medical problems, which until recently could not be imagined

Zelensky: Russia has brought to Ukraine such medical problems, which until recently could not be imagined

21:10 11.04.2022
In Chernihiv region, work starts on restoration of hospitals damaged during bombing

In Chernihiv region, work starts on restoration of hospitals damaged during bombing

18:31 17.03.2022
Medical Procurement of Ukraine buys medicines for hospitals in several regions for UAH 14 mln

Medical Procurement of Ukraine buys medicines for hospitals in several regions for UAH 14 mln

15:09 17.03.2022
State Fisheries Agency launches platform for collecting fish, fish products for Ukrainian Armed Forces

State Fisheries Agency launches platform for collecting fish, fish products for Ukrainian Armed Forces

12:44 17.03.2022
State news agency 'Re-inform' created in Ukraine

State news agency 'Re-inform' created in Ukraine

15:40 10.03.2022
Sixty-three Ukrainian hospitals shelled, five doctors die amid aggressor attacks since war start- Liashko

Sixty-three Ukrainian hospitals shelled, five doctors die amid aggressor attacks since war start- Liashko

17:50 08.12.2021
Medical tourism experts expect increase in flow of foreigners to Ukraine in 2022

Medical tourism experts expect increase in flow of foreigners to Ukraine in 2022

15:56 15.09.2021
In 2022, funding for medicine in Ukraine should be doubled compared to 2021 - opinion

In 2022, funding for medicine in Ukraine should be doubled compared to 2021 - opinion

15:27 26.05.2021
Ukraine to help fellow citizens return home after treatment in Belarus – ministries' statement

Ukraine to help fellow citizens return home after treatment in Belarus – ministries' statement

14:34 12.04.2021
Peak loads on emergency medical service recorded in Ukraine

Peak loads on emergency medical service recorded in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet launches new economic strategy during war – Shmyhal

Zelensky welcomes opening of OECD regional office in Kyiv – speech at OECD conference

Ukraine may receive up to EUR1.5 bln in revenue from electricity exports in 2022 - Zerkal

World Bank to prepare assessment of Ukraine's losses, needs due to war by late summer

WB regional director: Possibility exists that Russia's war in Ukraine could last after 2022

LATEST

Cabinet launches new economic strategy during war – Shmyhal

Ukraine provided with plant protection products for field work by 78% – Agrarian Policy Ministry

Some foreign pharma companies decide not to cooperate with Ukraine, but majority submits proposals for procurement - MPU

Epicenter Agro mulling construction of cereal packaging line

Inflation in Ukraine down to 2.7% in May, but accelerates to 18% in annual terms

Zelensky welcomes opening of OECD regional office in Kyiv – speech at OECD conference

Switch to determining VAT liabilities using cash accounting method may negatively impact decision of European Commission on Ukraine's accession to EU – Ministry of Finance

Zelensky urges global business to maintain support for Ukrainian refugees if war drags on

Ukraine may receive up to EUR1.5 bln in revenue from electricity exports in 2022 - Zerkal

Metinvest cuts use of its facilities by over 40% due to destruction, number of restrictions caused by war – CEO

AD
AD
AD
AD