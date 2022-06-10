Medical Procurement of Ukraine to resume creation of full-cycle procurement agency

SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine will resume the creation of a full-cycle procurement agency, Acting Director General of SOE Olena Zhuzha has said.

"The war confirmed our vision of the need to implement the concept of a full-cycle procurement agency. The process of joining warehouse and logistics capacities to us has been resumed as part of the reorganization of another state-owned enterprise under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine," she said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Zhuzha said that with the beginning of the war, deliveries and distribution were stopped for the time being.

"Most of the logistics companies refused to transport goods to the places of active hostilities. They do not have an opportunity to reach the occupied territories. But we started to find a solution, and now we have active routes through those territories that are under control of the Ukrainian authorities and where there are no hostilities," she said.