Economy

17:39 09.06.2022

Inflation in Ukraine down to 2.7% in May, but accelerates to 18% in annual terms

1 min read
Inflation in Ukraine down to 2.7% in May, but accelerates to 18% in annual terms

Consumer price growth in Ukraine in May 2022 slowed down to 2.7% from 3.1% in April and 4.5% in March, but exceeded 1.6% in February and 1.3% in January, the State Statistics Service said on Thursday.

In May last year, inflation was 1.3%, so in annual terms, in May this year, it rose to 18% from 16.4% in April, 13.7% in March, 10.7% in February and 10% - following the results of January, the department indicated.

Underlying inflation over the past month also declined to 1.4% from 3% in April and 3.8% in March. However, taking into account 0.7% in May 2021, in annual terms it increased to 13.7% from 13% in April, 10.5% in March, 8.2% in February and 7.6% in January.

Since the beginning of this year, for its first five months, inflation in Ukraine amounted to 13.9%, and underlying inflation - 9.6%, the service said.

The National Bank of Ukraine, as reported by its head Kyrylo Shevchenko, expected an increase in inflation in May up to 17%.

As reported, in 2021 inflation in Ukraine rose to 10% from 5% in 2020 and 4.1% in 2019, while underlying inflation rose to 7.9% against 4.5% a year earlier.

Tags: #inflation

MORE ABOUT

19:28 30.05.2022
NBU expects inflation at 17% in May – Shevchenko

NBU expects inflation at 17% in May – Shevchenko

15:46 14.04.2022
Inflation in Ukraine by late 2022 may exceed 20%, but will be controlled - National Bank

Inflation in Ukraine by late 2022 may exceed 20%, but will be controlled - National Bank

16:16 09.02.2022
Inflation in Ukraine up to 1.3% in Jan, remains at 10% in annual terms - statistics

Inflation in Ukraine up to 1.3% in Jan, remains at 10% in annual terms - statistics

16:25 10.01.2022
Inflation in Ukraine doubles to 10% in 2021 - statistics

Inflation in Ukraine doubles to 10% in 2021 - statistics

17:46 09.12.2021
Potential Russian military aggression lowers price of Ukrainian assets, increases inflation risks - NBU

Potential Russian military aggression lowers price of Ukrainian assets, increases inflation risks - NBU

16:19 09.12.2021
Inflation in Ukraine down to 10.3% in Nov – statistics

Inflation in Ukraine down to 10.3% in Nov – statistics

11:34 02.12.2021
Ukraine's Finance Ministry concerned about global inflation growth, rise in cost of borrowings

Ukraine's Finance Ministry concerned about global inflation growth, rise in cost of borrowings

14:28 21.10.2021
NBU keeps inflation forecast for 2021 at 9.6%

NBU keeps inflation forecast for 2021 at 9.6%

16:00 08.10.2021
Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 11% in Sept – statistics

Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 11% in Sept – statistics

14:47 09.09.2021
NBU expects inflation to fall below 10% from Nov

NBU expects inflation to fall below 10% from Nov

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky welcomes opening of OECD regional office in Kyiv – speech at OECD conference

Ukraine may receive up to EUR1.5 bln in revenue from electricity exports in 2022 - Zerkal

World Bank to prepare assessment of Ukraine's losses, needs due to war by late summer

WB regional director: Possibility exists that Russia's war in Ukraine could last after 2022

Russia trying to connect Zaporizhia NPP to Russian grid, it's very dangerous – Naftogaz head

LATEST

Zelensky welcomes opening of OECD regional office in Kyiv – speech at OECD conference

Switch to determining VAT liabilities using cash accounting method may negatively impact decision of European Commission on Ukraine's accession to EU – Ministry of Finance

Zelensky urges global business to maintain support for Ukrainian refugees if war drags on

Ukraine may receive up to EUR1.5 bln in revenue from electricity exports in 2022 - Zerkal

Metinvest cuts use of its facilities by over 40% due to destruction, number of restrictions caused by war – CEO

Ukrainian households to lose quarter of budget due to higher living costs, poverty may rise to 58% in 2023 - World Bank

World Bank to prepare assessment of Ukraine's losses, needs due to war by late summer

WB regional director: Possibility exists that Russia's war in Ukraine could last after 2022

Russia trying to connect Zaporizhia NPP to Russian grid, it's very dangerous – Naftogaz head

ENTSO-E agrees to gradually expand Ukrainian electricity exports to Europe – Ukrenergo

AD
AD
AD
AD