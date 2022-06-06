Economy

17:12 06.06.2022

Ukrzaliznytsia to post loss over year due to freight traffic cut, numerous evacuation runs - supervisory board member

2 min read
Ukrzaliznytsia to post loss over year due to freight traffic cut, numerous evacuation runs - supervisory board member

Ukrzaliznytsia will post a loss over the year due to a reduction in freight traffic and a large number of evacuation runs, Serhiy Leschenko, an adviser to the head of the President's Office and a member of the Supervisory Board of Ukrzaliznytsia, has said.

"The company will end the year with a loss because it is deprived of access to profits. And the profit is freight traffic, which is provided by cargoes of iron ore and grain ... to ports. Ports do not function, respectively, the traffic has fallen significantly ... We ended 2021 with a profit of UAH 500 million, for this year we had plans for UAH 2 billion, thinking that it would go on as usual: increasing transportation, reforming. The first month ended with a profit, until February 24, the profit accumulated. But, of course, after February 24, losses are measured by quite large numbers," Leschenko said on the 24 TV Channel on Monday.

According to him, the damage caused to the company since the beginning of the active phase of the war is quite large, but voicing the figure means creating additional pressure on the company.

"The amount of damage is explained by the fact that freight traffic is decreasing, and passenger traffic during the first months of the war was free as evacuation runs," Leschenko explained.

He also stressed that since Ukrzaliznytsia is the national carrier carrying out a large number of cargo transportation in the country, the company will not be left without state support.

As reported, Ukrzaliznytsia notes a number of problems on the part of the transport system of European countries, which hinder the increase in the volume of cargo transportation by rail from Ukraine to Europe.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:41 02.06.2022
Ukrzaliznytsia notes increase in passenger traffic from EU countries to Ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia notes increase in passenger traffic from EU countries to Ukraine

11:52 18.05.2022
EU transport system not technically ready to transport large volumes of goods from Ukraine – Ukrzaliznytsia

EU transport system not technically ready to transport large volumes of goods from Ukraine – Ukrzaliznytsia

17:38 13.04.2022
Ukrzaliznytsia receives 15 Starlink devices

Ukrzaliznytsia receives 15 Starlink devices

19:04 07.04.2022
Three evacuation trains blocked due to shelling in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk

Three evacuation trains blocked due to shelling in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk

17:43 30.03.2022
Ukrzaliznytsia asks investors and partners for financial support

Ukrzaliznytsia asks investors and partners for financial support

15:23 27.03.2022
Ukrzaliznytsia calls for speeding up decision to stop transit route between China and Poland via Russia and Belarus

Ukrzaliznytsia calls for speeding up decision to stop transit route between China and Poland via Russia and Belarus

10:27 26.03.2022
Over fifty railway workers die since beginning of war - Ukrzaliznytsia

Over fifty railway workers die since beginning of war - Ukrzaliznytsia

10:56 25.03.2022
Russian troops fire at another depot in eastern Ukraine, no casualties - Ukrzaliznytsia head

Russian troops fire at another depot in eastern Ukraine, no casualties - Ukrzaliznytsia head

15:22 20.03.2022
Ukrzaliznytsia notes gradual reduction in volume of humanitarian cargo

Ukrzaliznytsia notes gradual reduction in volume of humanitarian cargo

18:57 17.03.2022
Ukrzaliznytsia starts creating strategic stock of food

Ukrzaliznytsia starts creating strategic stock of food

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU's one-year duties abolition comes into force

Russian occupiers jeopardize safe operation of Zaporizhia NPP - Ukrainian intelligence

Sixth package of EU sanctions provides for phasing out of Russian oil – statement

NBU declares Megabank insolvent - bank's major shareholder

EU ambassadors make official decision on sixth package of sanctions against Russia with oil embargo

LATEST

Alfa-Bank Ukraine working on $1 bln capitalization

IAEA needs UN support for mission to Russia-occupied Zaporizhia NPP – head of agency

After war, Ukrainian banks should allocate bad assets to bad bank - ex-Minister of Finance of Bulgaria

EU's one-year duties abolition comes into force

Philip Morris Ukraine in June to start selling most popular brands of cigarettes – media

Shmyhal urges intl companies to resume work in Ukraine

Energoatom, Westinghouse sign agreement on supply of nuclear fuel to all Ukrainian nuclear power plants, construction of 9 AP1000 power units

Energoatom starts supplying electricity to Moldova from June 4

Ukraine won't suffer sugar shortage – UAC

Janitors, nurses, plumbers, electricians, sales assistants, doctors, teachers, pharmacists most in demand in Kyiv - city employment center

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD