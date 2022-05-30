Economy

19:28 30.05.2022

NBU expects inflation at 17% in May – Shevchenko

NBU expects inflation at 17% in May – Shevchenko

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) estimates an inflation rate in Ukraine in May at 17%, NBU Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko has said.

As he pointed out in a column on zn.ua on Monday, the current and forecast growth rate of consumer prices should serve as a benchmark for the Ministry of Finance regarding the yield rate on hryvnia government bonds.

Shevchenko pointed out that in April inflation was 16.4%, and in May the central bank expects an indicator of about 17%, while at the end of the year the NBU predicts inflation at 20% or more.

At the same time, the yield on bonds issued by the ministry ranges from 9.5% to 11.5%.

According to the governor of the National Bank, the Ministry of Finance should raise the rates of return on government bonds, which will favor the growth of interest rates on deposits.

According to the State Statistics Service, inflation in annual terms in April 2022 rose to 16.4% from 13.7% in March, 10.7% in February and 10% in January, the service said.

