Economy

20:00 25.05.2022

Akhmetov believes in Ukraine's victory with Crimea and Donbas

1 min read
Businessman Rinat Akhmetov said he believes in the victory of Ukraine and the resumption of Ukrainian sovereignty over Crimea and Donbas.

"And what I believe in is our victory, with Crimea and Donbas as part of a united Ukraine," Akhmetov said in an interview with Novoye Vremya.

According to him, now the government, business and civil society are working shoulder to shoulder for the victory of Ukraine.

"We all - the president, the government, business, and every Ukrainian – want Ukraine to be free, strong and successful. Our Ukrainian army is bravely fighting for our freedom now," the businessman said.

He stressed that the common goal for Ukraine is to be a free, democratic European country.

"My position is unchanged. I was, am and will be pro-Ukrainian, as well as my views and values. That is why for many years I have been the largest private investor, employer and taxpayer in Ukraine. And I see Ukraine as a free, democratic European country," Akhmetov said.

Tags: #akhmetov
