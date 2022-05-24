Economy

20:00 24.05.2022

PrivatBank claim against ex-owners to rise up to $4.5 bln as London trial adjourns until June 2023

PrivatBank claim against ex-owners to rise up to $4.5 bln as London trial adjourns until June 2023

The claim of the state-owned PrivatBank (Kyiv) against its ex-owners Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov will rise up to c. $4.5 billion as London trial adjourns until June 2023, the bank's press service has reported.

"In the meantime, interest on the sum claimed continues to accrue at around $500,000 per day which will increase our claim up to c. $4.5 billion, and the worldwide freezing order remains in effect," the bank said.

The press service recalled that on 28 March 2022, the first day of the pre-trial review was held before the judge at the High Court in London, aimed at ensuring the claim proceeds to trial in the most efficient way.

A core component for consideration by the English court was an attempt by the defendants to argue for an adjournment of the trial, currently due to start in June 2022, on the grounds of the ongoing war in Ukraine. The English court has granted the defendants' application on adjournment.

