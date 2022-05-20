Russian gas supplies to Finland to end on morning of May 21

Russia's Gazprom Export has informed Finnish state gas company Gasum that natural gas supplies to Finland under Gasum's supply contract would be cut on May 21, Gasum said in a press release.

Gasum said that starting from May 21, during the upcoming summer season, it would supply natural gas to its customers from other sources through the Balticconnector pipeline.

Gasum said earlier that it had rejected Russia's requirement to switch to payment for gas in rubles and decided to take the disputes regarding the supply contract to arbitration in accordance with the contract.