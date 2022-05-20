Epicenter withdraws Veneto Group war products from sale pending investigation

The Epicenter chain terminates cooperation with Veneto Group LLC and withdraws its war products from sale in its shopping centers until the competent authorities complete the investigation, the chain's press service reported.

The corresponding decision was made by the company after receiving information about the possible involvement of the supplier in schemes for the theft of humanitarian aid for the Ukrainian military.

"If the law enforcement authorities confirm the supplier's guilt, Epicenter plans to file a lawsuit against Veneto Group LLC for compensation for material and reputational damage caused by the supply of humanitarian products," the press release says.

Epicenter signed a contract for the supply of bulletproof vests produced by Veneto Group in mid-April, while receiving from the counterparty the necessary documents for the goods, confirming the certification of products.

"We emphasize once again that Epicenter is a bona fide purchaser of the goods and provided the SBU with all the documents received from Veneto Group," the company said.

Earlier, activists turned to the SBU with a request to check the supplier's bulletproof vests because of their similarity to humanitarian products for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Veneto Group reported on Facebook, the company launched an internal investigation, the representatives of the company are cooperating with the law enforcement officers.

"We believe that our employees cannot be involved in the sale of humanitarian aid," the company emphasizes.

The founders and beneficiaries of Veneto Group LLC are Svitlana Brodska (75%) and Yuriy Brodsky (25%), follows from Opendatabot data. The company produces furniture, mattresses, bed linen under the Veneto brand. After the start of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the company uses its facilities to produce necessary goods for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the civilian population.