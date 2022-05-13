Metinvest to carry out earlier scheduled repairs at Italian rolling mills

Metinvest Mining and Metallurgical Group has decided to postpone scheduled repairs this year at the group's Italian rolling mills – Metinvest Trametal (San Giorgio di Nogaro, Udine province) and Ferriera Valsider (Vallese di Oppeano, province of Verona) – from August to May.

According to a press release, with the launch of a full scale Russian military invasion into Ukraine in February 2022, the Group re-rolling plants started to adjust their operations as a stand-alone business – arranging purchases of third-party slabs, previously being supplied by the Mariupol assets of the Group. In order to make this transition more efficient, Metinvest decided to move the regular annual maintenance of the plants from August 2022 to May 2022.

At the same time, it is noted that starting from June 2022, with the arrival of the new supplies of feedstock, production of the two plants will be resumed. Notwithstanding the supply chain transformation of Metinvest's flat re-rollers, the Group will continue to provide them with operational and financial support.

Metinvest is a vertically integrated group of mining and metallurgical enterprises. Its enterprises are located in Ukraine – in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as in European countries.