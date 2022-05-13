Economy

12:22 13.05.2022

Wizz Air allocates 10,000 free tickets for Ukrainian refugees heading to UK

The Hungarian low cost airline Wizz Air has allocated 10,000 free tickets for Ukrainian refugees who plan to fly from Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia to the UK to participate in the British government's Homes for Ukraine visa program.

According to the press service of the airline, this initiative is being implemented in cooperation with the non-profit organizations Choose Love, The Shapiro Foundation, The Steve Morgan Foundation and USPUK.

The program starts on May 14, and the travel period for these tickets will last until June 15, 2022.

"As of May 5, the UK government has issued more than 95,000 visas to Ukrainians under this program. More than 37,000 Ukrainians have already arrived in the UK, and this new initiative will allow the UK to receive even more Ukrainian families in the coming weeks," the message says.

Free Wizz Air tickets are available on 61 routes that the airline operates from Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia to the UK. They include one piece of hand luggage and one piece of checked baggage (up to 32 kg) for each passenger.

You can book a free ticket here: https://wizzair.com/#/rescue.

Choose Love also launched an official website (https://donate.chooselove.org/campaigns/donate-make-free-travel-available-ukrainian-refugees/) where donors (in Europe and the UK) can make donations and this way increase the number of free tickets, as well as to support Ukrainian refugees arriving in the UK.

Tags: #wizz_air
