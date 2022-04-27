Over 1,000 new jobs created in Lviv region as result of business relocation due to war

More than 1,000 new jobs have been created in Lviv region as a result of relocation of enterprises from the areas of hostilities as a result of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into the territory of Ukraine, head of the regional military administration Maksym Kozytsky said.

"We are actively engaged in business relocation: more than 700 applications, more than 100 enterprises have agreed and are in the process of moving. Some 45 more have additionally applied for relocation and are waiting for their time. More than 50 enterprises have already started working - more than a 1,000 new jobs have been created," he said at a briefing at Ukraine Media Center on Wednesday.