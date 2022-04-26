Economy

15:46 26.04.2022

Shmyhal confident Ukraine to become natural gas exporter in coming years


Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is confident that Ukraine will become an exporter of natural gas in the coming years.

"I am confident that in the coming years Ukraine will become an exporter of natural gas," Shmyhal said on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday afternoon.

He also noted that at present Ukraine has an opportunity to provide its own needs with its own production.

In addition, the prime minister noted that during his visit to Washington, he discussed with his American colleagues issues of energy cooperation and the issues of Russia's energy embargo, as well as issues of diversifying fuel supplies to Ukraine.

