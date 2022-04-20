Govt approves United24 procedure for using official accounts for donations in support of Ukraine – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the procedure for using official accounts for donations in support of Ukraine "United24," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"In order to strengthen the defense capability and priority measures to restore the liberated territories, Ukraine will attract charitable funds in support of our state within the United24 project. The government has approved the procedure for accumulating and spending funds coming to Ukraine as charitable assistance," Shmyhal said on the Telegram channel.

According to him, the document clearly defines which accounts are official and which public authorities can spend these funds.

"Such a mechanism will allow us to quickly raise funds to meet the needs of our Armed Forces, healthcare, as well as priority measures to restore the economy and damaged infrastructure in order to quickly restore life in the de-occupied territories," the prime minister said.