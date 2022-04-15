Kazakh oil shipments may contain secretly loaded Russian oil – Zelensky's adviser

A group of Ukrainian and international experts analyzing the real impact of the sanctions applied against Russia have discovered shipments of Kazakh oil that may secretly contain Russian oil, Oleh Ustenko, the economic adviser to the president of Ukraine, said in a commentary to The Economist.

"A group of experts has already managed to detect shipments of Kazakh oil, which they believe contain part of the secretly loaded Russian oil," he was quoted on the website of the official website of the president of Ukraine on Friday.

The expert group tracks tankers carrying Russian oil using network analysis software, which, among other things, makes it possible to establish links between disparate data. The experts track the energy supply routes, thanks to the trade in which "Russia is desperately trying to finance its war machine."

Information to the group is provided by both international experts and members of the governments of other countries and even intelligence.

"The program analyzes the behavior of ships, taking into account various information. For example, the declared cargo, route and insurance data, as well as historical navigation patterns in various weather and market conditions. You can even see the tonnage of cargo on board the ship and understand if there is a suspicion that there may be more cargo on board than stated," the website notes with reference to Ustenko.

The experts, following the results of the analysis, send warnings to the relevant governments and companies, including Ukrainian departments.

In addition, a more modern approach is being taken, which involves the use of satellites in low orbits to receive signals from airborne radars.

"They're used for navigation and collision avoidance, so sailors don't tend to turn them off," the source explained.

New signal processing software determines the geolocation of the signal source, sometimes within a few hundred meters.