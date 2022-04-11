Energoatom after resumption of control over CSFSF to further work on obtaining permission from Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate for operation – company's head

Energoatom, after resuming its control over the Central Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility (CSFSF) after leaving the exclusion zone of the Russian invaders, will first of all continue to work on obtaining permission for its operation from the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine, which was scheduled for March 9 before the war, Head of the company Petro Kotin has said.

"We managed to resolve many issues before the war. All the materials were handed over to the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine for permission. Its commission, which worked there, checked the readiness of the facility. Within a week, we had to finish everything and get permission, which we were waiting for on March 9. Maybe now we need will conduct a second check. It will take three to four days," Kotin told Interfax-Ukraine.

"We expect to hear from the regulator this week if there are any other questions," he said.

In general, according to him, first of all, it is necessary to restore power supply and communications, since only satellite remains, to heal video cameras and other equipment, and "we will be able to control everything."

"We were very pleased to see that the Central Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility was in operating order, in the same condition as it was before the war. Everything was done there," the head of Energoatom said.

He also said all three nuclear power plants, which were supposed to supply spent fuel to the Central Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility, are also ready to work according to the pre-war schedule.

At the same time, Kotin said that due to martial law, there is a ban on the transportation of nuclear materials through the territory of Ukraine. "This is the main thing that may not allow us to transport containers to the Central Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility," he said.

At the same time, the company's head said the company worked out backup options in case of a significant delay in transportation to the storage facility, but for security reasons, he did not name them.

"If we get permission from the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, we will be lifted restrictions on transportation, there will be no military risks, the Central Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility zone will be under Ukrainian control, then why cannot we install containers there? But the backup option has been fully worked out," the head of Energoatom said.