Economy

12:39 01.04.2022

Agriculture ministry, Feodal.online team up on farmland demining project

2 min read
Agriculture ministry, Feodal.online team up on farmland demining project

The company providing information about land plots Feodal.online (Feodal LLC, Lviv) and the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food have launched Military.feodal.online, a service to help farmers clear land plots where there battles with Russian invaders took place.

Information about their joint initiative, implemented with the support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the State Emergency Service, was published on the Facebook page of the Service on Thursday evening.

"If you have a suspicion that a field has been mined, all you need to do is to leave a request on the service: https://military.feodal.online/dashboard/. You need to specify the applicant's attribute data and put the location on the proposed map where there is suspicion about the danger: mines, abandoned equipment, unexploded shells and ammunition," the company said in a statement.

According to Feodal, after receiving a request for demining, the company clarifies the data with the applicant, after which it sends an application to the relevant authorities, which will contact the farmer to neutralize the dangerous finds.

Feodal.online is a commercial online service for monitoring information about land plots by EDRPOU code or cadastral numbers. It allows you to track the terms of the lease of land shares and unregistered land plots, as well as assess the risks of self-occupation of certain communal lands and field roads.

According to the unified state register of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, 51% in a company with a charter capital of UAH 1,000 belongs to Mykola Nesterenko, and 49% belongs to Andriy Demyanovych.

Tags: #agriculture #feodalonline
Interfax-Ukraine
