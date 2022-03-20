Ukrzaliznytsia notes gradual reduction in volume of humanitarian cargo

Ukrzaliznytsia notes a gradual reduction in the volume of humanitarian cargo and calls on Ukrainians to consolidate the assistance of friends in Europe.

"The first wave of aid is slowly fading away. The Europeans mobilized in the first weeks of the war and every day brought tens of tonnes of aid to the borders with Ukraine. Now the amount of aid is decreasing, but the need for humanitarian aid in cities that are being destroyed by Russian orcs is only growing," the report says.

The company also reported that they had already received another batch of humanitarian aid from friendly countries in Lviv, which will be sent by freight wagons to other cities of our state today.

Among the goods are medicines, clothes, hygiene products, food.

In total, since the beginning of the war, Ukrzaliznytsia has transported 1,199 freight wagons of humanitarian aid and about 6,700 tonnes in passenger trains.

"Call on your friends, acquaintances, organizations seeking to support Ukraine to collect and transfer humanitarian aid. The points of transport of aid to Ukraine through Poland are working," Ukrzaliznytsia stressed.