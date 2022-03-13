Economy

20:55 13.03.2022

Net sale by NBU this week amounts to $266.2 mln and EUR74.4 mln

The National Bank of Ukraine sold $473.04 million and bought $206.8 million during the week of March 7-12, according to a statement on its website.

According to it, in addition to the "net" sale of $266.2 million, the NBU also carried out a net sale of EUR74.4 million: the central bank sold EUR91.55 million and bought EUR17.17 million.

As reported, in the first week and a half after the war started by Russia on February 24, the NBU bought $843.3 million and EUR37.5 million and sold $144 million and EUR17.5 million, since the ban on the purchase of foreign currency was only introduced, and the list of critical imports was not significantly expanded.

In total, since the beginning of the year, the National Bank has purchased $1.698 billion and EUR54.67 million on the market, and sold $3.387 billion and EUR109.05 million.

Ukraine's international reserves as of March 7, 2022, according to the NBU, amounted to $27.7 billion.

