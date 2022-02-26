Economy

23:07 26.02.2022

Boarding and departure of trains continue even during curfew – Ukrzaliznytsia

Ukrzaliznytsia has reported that boarding and departure of trains continues even during the curfew.

"Boarding on evacuation flights for passengers is free and is carried out on a first-come, first-served basis. Priority is given to children, women and the elderly, and if there are seats, all other passengers can board the train," the UZ Telegram channel says.

Other trains are moving around the country, but due to the reduction in speed and stops at checkpoints, the schedule changes if necessary, so passengers are advised to carefully listen to announcements at stations and wait for the next evacuation train.

Interfax-Ukraine
