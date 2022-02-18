Economy

12:04 18.02.2022

We don't even use words 'debt relief' – Ukraine's Finance Minister

1 min read
We don't even use words 'debt relief' – Ukraine's Finance Minister

Ukraine intends to service its debt obligations on time and in full, and the words "debt relief" are not even used, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said.

"We don't even use the word 'debt relief'... Debt obligations need to be serviced on time and in full – this builds trust and makes it possible to borrow at lower interest rates in the future, reduce credit risks and improve credit ratings," Marchenko said, answering a deputy's question in the parliament during the hour of questions to the government on Friday.

Tags: #debt #finance_ministry #marchenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:30 18.02.2022
Finance Minister: Ukraine expects first EUR 600 mln tranche of EU macro-financial assistance in late March-early April

Finance Minister: Ukraine expects first EUR 600 mln tranche of EU macro-financial assistance in late March-early April

17:00 05.02.2022
Ukraine redeems 10% of eurobonds 2022, brings redemption of VRI to 20% - Finance Ministry

Ukraine redeems 10% of eurobonds 2022, brings redemption of VRI to 20% - Finance Ministry

16:00 26.01.2022
Agromars blocks sale of its seized assets at auctions - lawyer of creditor company

Agromars blocks sale of its seized assets at auctions - lawyer of creditor company

14:10 09.12.2021
Govt approves strategy for cutting Ukraine's public debt to 50.8% of GDP in 2022, 47% in 2024

Govt approves strategy for cutting Ukraine's public debt to 50.8% of GDP in 2022, 47% in 2024

11:34 02.12.2021
Ukraine's Finance Ministry concerned about global inflation growth, rise in cost of borrowings

Ukraine's Finance Ministry concerned about global inflation growth, rise in cost of borrowings

12:50 21.09.2021
Finance Ministry estimates 'resource' bill no. 5600 at UAH 25-35 bln of extra income per year

Finance Ministry estimates 'resource' bill no. 5600 at UAH 25-35 bln of extra income per year

17:17 04.09.2021
Finance Ministry proposes to budget spending on health care at 4.5% of GDP, on education at 7.2% in consolidated document for 2022

Finance Ministry proposes to budget spending on health care at 4.5% of GDP, on education at 7.2% in consolidated document for 2022

18:31 25.08.2021
Marchenko: Finance Ministry's goal in public debt market is to switch to long-term instruments, dictate conditions

Marchenko: Finance Ministry's goal in public debt market is to switch to long-term instruments, dictate conditions

17:58 25.08.2021
Marchenko: Reducing electricity tariffs for public with their fiscal balance corresponds to arrangement with IMF

Marchenko: Reducing electricity tariffs for public with their fiscal balance corresponds to arrangement with IMF

16:25 25.08.2021
Marchenko: United States exploring possibility of providing Ukraine with guarantees on national debt

Marchenko: United States exploring possibility of providing Ukraine with guarantees on national debt

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz already imports 176 mcm of gas, to import 1.1 bcm in total by May – PM

Finance Minister: Ukraine expects first EUR 600 mln tranche of EU macro-financial assistance in late March-early April

European Parliament approves new package of macro-financial aid for Ukraine

Ukraine prevents blockade of Black Sea ports – Infrastructure Ministry

European Parliament endorses vote on providing Ukraine with EUR 1.2 bln in macro-financial assistance

LATEST

Naftogaz already imports 176 mcm of gas, to import 1.1 bcm in total by May – PM

Rada adopts law on virtual assets with president's proposals

European Parliament approves new package of macro-financial aid for Ukraine

Japan ready to provide Ukraine with urgent loan of $100 mln

Lviv region signs memo on restoration of European-gauge railway track to Polish border

Ukrnafta's asset unbundling process put on hold for now – Kolomoisky

Ukraine prevents blockade of Black Sea ports – Infrastructure Ministry

DTEK increases budget revenues by 1.5 times in 2021

European Parliament endorses vote on providing Ukraine with EUR 1.2 bln in macro-financial assistance

USA offers Ukraine $1 bln loan guarantee

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD