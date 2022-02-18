We don't even use words 'debt relief' – Ukraine's Finance Minister

Ukraine intends to service its debt obligations on time and in full, and the words "debt relief" are not even used, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said.

"We don't even use the word 'debt relief'... Debt obligations need to be serviced on time and in full – this builds trust and makes it possible to borrow at lower interest rates in the future, reduce credit risks and improve credit ratings," Marchenko said, answering a deputy's question in the parliament during the hour of questions to the government on Friday.