Naftogaz already imports 176 mcm of gas, to import 1.1 bcm in total by May – PM

Since the beginning of 2022, NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy has already imported 176 million cubic meters of natural gas, and will import another 1.1 billion cubic meters in total into the country by May, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"During January-February 2022, Naftogaz imported 176 million cubic meters of natural gas. In addition, 300 million cubic meters are now contracted for delivery in February and March. The group plans to import another 600 million cubic meters of gas in April," he said during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

"In general, it is expected that Naftogaz Group will import 1.1 billion cubic meters of gas with delivery by the end of April this year," Shmyhal said.

In addition, according to the prime minister, other market participants have imported another 156 million cubic meters of gas to Ukraine since the beginning of this year.

As of February 17, 2022, Ukraine has 10.387 billion cubic meters of gas in its underground storage facilities. The average daily withdrawal since the beginning of February is 44.3 million cubic meters, which is 42.2% lower than in January (76.7 million cubic meters).