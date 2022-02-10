Economy

18:46 10.02.2022

Nova Poshta starts delivering goods from online stores in Spain and France

2 min read
Nova Poshta starts delivering goods from online stores in Spain and France

Nova Poshta Global, a member of the Nova Poshta group of companies, has begun delivering goods from online stores in Spain and France, you can now order them through the NP Shopping website, the company's press service said.

"Our customers got direct access to some of the best products in terms of quality and range. Spain is a country of shopping for your favorite brands, where you can buy products from the first collections much cheaper than ours. And in French online stores it's easy to find exclusive goods and please yourself what you can't find in our stores, or buy a third cheaper than in Ukraine. Our goal is for everyone to be able to buy goods around the world as easily and with pleasure as in Ukrainian stores," Olha Volodina, the deputy director for products development and marketing of Nova Poshta Global, said.

The company notes that the cost of delivery of the order depends on the weight of the package: 0-1 kg - from $5, 1-5 kg - from $4; 5-30 kg - from $3.5.

Currently, online stores from nine countries are already available for ordering through the NP Shopping website: the United States, Italy, Turkey, China, UK, Germany, Poland, France and Spain.

Nova Poshta Global has been providing international express delivery services since 2015. In 2021, the company delivered over 9.3 million international parcels, up 32% from 2020 volumes.

Tags: #nova_poshta
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:37 04.02.2022
Nova Poshta increases number of deliveries by 14% in 2021

Nova Poshta increases number of deliveries by 14% in 2021

18:36 11.01.2022
Nova Poshta plans to grow by over 20% in 2022, increase its investment budget 1.5-fold – co-owner

Nova Poshta plans to grow by over 20% in 2022, increase its investment budget 1.5-fold – co-owner

18:29 14.12.2021
Nova Poshta opens over 20,000 collection and delivery points, plans to open another 1,000 branches in 2022

Nova Poshta opens over 20,000 collection and delivery points, plans to open another 1,000 branches in 2022

16:44 16.11.2021
Introduction of personal data collection from consignees to have negative impact on intl delivery market – Nova Poshta

Introduction of personal data collection from consignees to have negative impact on intl delivery market – Nova Poshta

12:59 29.10.2021
Nova Poshta more than doubles net profit in Jan-Sept 2021

Nova Poshta more than doubles net profit in Jan-Sept 2021

17:03 19.08.2021
Nova Poshta tests Deus Robots warehouse robots

Nova Poshta tests Deus Robots warehouse robots

16:56 29.07.2021
Nova Poshta tests delivery of parcel by drone from Kyiv to Kharkiv

Nova Poshta tests delivery of parcel by drone from Kyiv to Kharkiv

11:12 09.07.2021
There won't be such fine, it's inadequate - head of Consumer Protection Service on UAH 326 mln fine imposed on Nova Poshta

There won't be such fine, it's inadequate - head of Consumer Protection Service on UAH 326 mln fine imposed on Nova Poshta

12:43 03.06.2021
Nova Poshta invests UAH 6 mln in KSE over three years – company

Nova Poshta invests UAH 6 mln in KSE over three years – company

15:53 28.04.2021
Nova Poshta Global launches delivery from German online stores

Nova Poshta Global launches delivery from German online stores

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Fitch revises Naftogaz's outlook to stable on sovereign action, affirms at 'B'

Inflation in Ukraine up to 1.3% in Jan, remains at 10% in annual terms - statistics

France to provide Ukraine with EUR 200 mln loan, guarantee for EUR 1 bln for joint projects

Slovakia wants to explore possibility of increasing gas transit to Ukraine – Slovak FM

Ukraine's GDP grows by 3.2% in 2021 – Economy ministry

LATEST

Fitch revises outlook on Kernel's FC IDR to stable, affirms at 'BB-'

Fitch revises Naftogaz's outlook to stable on sovereign action, affirms at 'B'

Level of shadow economy in Ukraine down to 31% of GDP in nine months of 2021

Rada propose to tie gas production royalty to selling price

Court postpones consideration of Kolomoisky case against PrivatBank on invalidation of five refinancing agreements

Energy Community welcomes Ukraine's progress in expanding gas flows from Hungary, Slovakia

Inflation in Ukraine up to 1.3% in Jan, remains at 10% in annual terms - statistics

СomInBank considers accusations of Belgian New Europe provocation

France to provide Ukraine with EUR 200 mln loan, guarantee for EUR 1 bln for joint projects

Slovakia wants to explore possibility of increasing gas transit to Ukraine – Slovak FM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD