Nova Poshta starts delivering goods from online stores in Spain and France

Nova Poshta Global, a member of the Nova Poshta group of companies, has begun delivering goods from online stores in Spain and France, you can now order them through the NP Shopping website, the company's press service said.

"Our customers got direct access to some of the best products in terms of quality and range. Spain is a country of shopping for your favorite brands, where you can buy products from the first collections much cheaper than ours. And in French online stores it's easy to find exclusive goods and please yourself what you can't find in our stores, or buy a third cheaper than in Ukraine. Our goal is for everyone to be able to buy goods around the world as easily and with pleasure as in Ukrainian stores," Olha Volodina, the deputy director for products development and marketing of Nova Poshta Global, said.

The company notes that the cost of delivery of the order depends on the weight of the package: 0-1 kg - from $5, 1-5 kg - from $4; 5-30 kg - from $3.5.

Currently, online stores from nine countries are already available for ordering through the NP Shopping website: the United States, Italy, Turkey, China, UK, Germany, Poland, France and Spain.

Nova Poshta Global has been providing international express delivery services since 2015. In 2021, the company delivered over 9.3 million international parcels, up 32% from 2020 volumes.