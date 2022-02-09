Economy

16:16 09.02.2022

Inflation in Ukraine up to 1.3% in Jan, remains at 10% in annual terms - statistics

Inflation in Ukraine up to 1.3% in Jan, remains at 10% in annual terms - statistics

The growth of consumer prices in Ukraine in January 2022 accelerated to 1.3% from 0.6% in December and 0.8% in November 2021, the State Statistics Service reported.

At the same time, in January last year, it also amounted to 1.3%, so in annual terms, inflation remained at 10%, the agency said.

Underlying inflation fell to 0.1% last month from 0.4% in December and 0.8% in November. Taking into account 0.3% in January 2021, in annual terms underlying inflation decreased to 7.6% from 7.9% in the last year.

As reported, in 2021 inflation in Ukraine rose to 10% from 5% in 2020 and 4.1% in 2019, while underlying inflation rose to 7.9% against 4.5% a year earlier.

