Zelensky: economy stabilizing, budget revenues in Jan overfulfilled by UAH 7 bln

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking at a solemn meeting of the seventh session in the Verkhovna Rada, announced the stabilization of the Ukrainian economy and overfulfillment of budget revenues in January by UAH 7 billion.

The head of state thanked citizens and business representatives who were united against the background of the information field about a possible war with the Russian Federation and were not exposed to the panic virus.

"Our economy is stabilizing, everything is under control in the financial system, budget revenues in January were overfulfilled by UAH 7 billion, the hryvnia feels better, it strengthened by 30 kopecks yesterday, we are gradually returning to a stable and planned rate," Zelensky said.

According to him, for almost a week there has been a positive trend in the international financial markets regarding our bonds.

"Their quotes are returning to their previous levels, so the financial world is optimistic about the future," he said.

In addition, gold and foreign exchange reserves remain at a record level, Zelensky noted.

"This protects against sharp fluctuations and strengthens economic immunity. As well as the signals about the readiness of financial support for Ukraine that we hear from our partners and for which I thank the European Union, the United States, Canada and everyone who will soon be ready to announce such decisions," he said.

Also, according to Zelensky, Ukraine has enough gas and coal reserves.

"For the first time in history, Ukraine uses the full potential of nuclear energy - for the first time in 30 years, all units of our nuclear power plants are working," the head of state concluded.