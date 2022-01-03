European Commission receives complaint from Naftogaz about dominant position of Gazprom in EU gas market

The European Commission received a complaint from NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy about the dominant position of Russian Gazprom in the European gas market, which, according to the Ukrainian side, is the reason for the record growth in gas prices in Europe.

"We have received a complaint. We will consider it in accordance with our standard procedures," spokesman for the European Commission Tim McPhie said at a Monday briefing in response to a question from Interfax-Ukraine.

He did not provide other details.

As previously reported, NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy on December 21 filed a complaint with the European Commission about the abuse of Russia's dominant position in the European gas market by Russian Gazprom, filing a petition with the Directorate General for Competition to take immediate measures to normalize the situation.

Gazprom has sharply reduced the sale of its own gas on the European spot market, despite growing demand, and is limiting the ability of other companies to supply additional volumes of gas to Europe and compete with Gazprom, head of the board Yuriy Vitrenko is quoted as saying in the release of Naftogaz Ukrainy.

In his opinion, this is precisely the key reason for the crisis and record price increases in Europe.